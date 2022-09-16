Genius Sports Inks Amazon Football Broadcast Deal

Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum has signed a deal with Amazon.com to provide augmented video technology and data-related services in connection with an alternate feed of Prime Video’s NFL broadcast in the U.S., according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission Friday morning.

The 6-K regulatory filing provided little detail beyond that, other than the fact the agreement was signed on Sept. 15.

A spokesperson for Genius Sports declined to comment, citing confidentiality restrictions. Amazon didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Second Spectrum is a video analytics platform that Genius acquired last year for about $200 million. The company works with the NBA, Premier League and Major League Soccer, among other entities, turning data into visuals for broadcasts. Genius is the technology behind CBS’ “Romovision” on its football broadcasts, serving up graphics and enhancements such as identifying players on-screen during game action. It appears similar technology was being used as “Prime Vision” during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday night.

Second Spectrum has been a strong performer for Genius Sports since its acquisition, cited as a source of sales growth this year by the company. Genius’ core business is providing data and analytics in markets such as sports betting and targeted advertising.