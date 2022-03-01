WWE and A&E Expand Partnership, Set 130 New Hours of Programming

A&E and WWE have signed a multiyear extension of their programming partnership.

Under the terms of the deal, Variety reports, A&E has ordered more than 130 hours of new programming centered on the sports entertainment giant.

“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” said Nick Khan, WWE president. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”

The partnership includes 35 new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends, which was A&E’s most-watched series of 2021. The show offers fans in-depth, behind-the-scenes looks at the life and careers of some of the biggest stars in WWE history, including Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart and Roddy Piper.

WWE is also producing 24 new episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which will air over multiple seasons. The show follows WWE stars as they travel the country in search of rare items from WWE history, such as an original Kane mask, The Undertaker’s urn, and The Iron Sheik’s Persian clubs.

A&E has also ordered 40 hours of a new series currently titled WWE Rivals. The show will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history. The episodes will include insights from those who were a part of the rivalries that often extended far beyond the ring and the cameras. Additional programming is also in development.

“The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E. “WWE’s incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E’s unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership.”

WWE now has deals with a range of other media companies. Along with A&E—which is a joint venture between Hearst and Disney—WWE has a longstanding relationship with NBCUniversal. NBCU airs the weekly shows Monday Night Raw and NXT on USA Network, while WWE’s vast programming library currently streams on the NBCU service Peacock. WWE also has a deal with Fox to air SmackDown Live on Friday nights. The current deals for Raw and SmackDown run through 2024. Re-airs of Raw and SmackDown also stream on Hulu, but that deal expires at the end of 2022.