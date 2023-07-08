NBA In-Season Tournament Arrives With TV Details Unsettled

Four years after NBA commissioner Adam Silver first floated a trial balloon for implementing a new in-season tournament, the European soccer-style format is about to become a reality. And while many of the particulars have been ironed out, media arrangements have yet to be finalized.

“New traditions take time,” Silver said at the top of his appearance during a special edition of ESPN’s NBA Today, before adding that the concept had been kicking around inside the halls of league HQ for 15 years. Silver went on to tell the Mandalay Bay crowd that the league selected Las Vegas as the site of the inaugural championship because, “This city knows how to host big events.”

Stewardship of the new tourney will be shared by NBA rights partners ESPN, ABC and TNT, although details about how the games will be parceled out have not been determined. The official broadcast schedules will be unveiled next month.

The new tourney will tip off on Friday, Nov. 3 and conclude with a championship game to be held on Saturday, Dec. 9. Divided into six intraconference pools of five teams, all 30 franchises will participate in the first stage of the tournament, which the NBA has branded as the “Group Play” round. The six pools are as follows:

Eastern Conference

Group A: Sixers, Cavaliers, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons

Group B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets

Group C: Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Magic

Western Conference

Group A: Grizzlies, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Trailblazers

Group B: Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks, Rockets

Group C: Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves, Thunder, Spurs

From there, eight teams—the six Group Play winners and two wildcards—will advance to a single-elimination stage (aka, the “Knockout Round”).

The Dec. 7 semifinals and the subsequent title tilt will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, a neutral site. (For now, anyway.) In addition to a nifty trophy (the NBA Cup), the winners of the tourney will receive $500,000 each, while members of the runner-up squad will land a $200,000 bonus. But for the championship, all 67 games across both stages of the tournament will count toward the regular-season standings.

Silver’s long-simmering idea was officially sanctioned in Section 4 of the 676-page collective bargaining agreement between the NBA’s Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association. First ratified in April, the new seven-year CBA was signed on June 28.

Because the new in-season event isn’t designed to expand the league’s already bulky 1,230-game schedule, it’s unlikely that Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery will be required to cough up any additional dollars for the shared luxury of airing the tourney. Per terms of the NBA’s current rights deal, the two media giants are on the hook for a combined $2.6 billion for the coming season. The legacy deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.