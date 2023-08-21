Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Preps Targeted Ads for Younger Demo

With just three-and-a-half weeks to go before it kicks off its second season of , Amazon Prime Video is still keeping its advertising playbook under wraps. And while details on the tech giant’s audience-targeting scheme remain fuzzy, a successful run in the NFL’s youngest-skewing window could go a long way toward making TNF a primary destination for automakers.

Since Amazon first sketched the rough outlines of its TNF targeting initiative during its May 1 NewFronts presentation in New York, media agencies have been abuzz over the inherent possibilities of the proposed ad-delivery scheme. Beginning this season, the 30-second spots during the pre- and postgame shows effectively will be multiplexed, meaning that the same ad unit can be used to promote different products under the same brand umbrella.

As described this afternoon by Jay Marine, Prime Video’s VP and global head of sports, the audience-segmentation offering will look to take full advantage of the platform’s data-rich environment. “When you’re talking about streaming, there’s a lot of things you can do that … you couldn’t do in a traditional broadcast,” Marine said during a Zoom call. “So, if you’re Toyota, now you can buy one slot and you can have a creative targeted to a family, for minivans, and you can have a different creative in that same slot buy for a truck commercial ad to different fans.”

For the near term, the TNF targeting opportunities will be limited to the wraparound programming, as no segmented units have been sold during the greater in-game portion of Amazon’s NFL showcase. Marine did not provide further detail regarding the marketers that have elected to kick the tires on the new format, saying only that Amazon is “excited about … what we’ve seen in terms of the response from advertisers.”

Targeting has been the Holy Grail of TV advertising since the 1950s, when the upstart ABC network cooked up a plan to match automakers to specific demographic segments. The idea was to sell the hot rods in teeny-bopper fare like American Bandstand, and then age up the marques to match the composition of the primetime audience. If ABC had had its way, the Danny Thomas enthusiasts would have been fed a steady diet of Buick spots, while the creakier consumers who made up the The Lawrence Welk Show audience would’ve had their fill of Cadillac ads. Unfortunately, Nielsen’s new adults 18-49 demo was so broad and calcified that ABC was forced to scrap the idea.

During last year’s upfront, Amazon’s in-game TNF spots fetched between $475,000 and $525,000 per 30-second increment, which was down considerably versus the $650,000 unit cost Fox commanded in its final year with the package. And while Amazon’s lower-than-promised deliveries necessitated a slew of in-game makegood units, the relative youthfulness of the new-look TNF audience remains a key selling point. Throughout the inaugural streaming-only season, the median age of TNF viewers was a sprightly 47 years, or seven years younger than the NFL’s linear-TV composition.

Marine punted on questions about this year’s TNF sell-through level (“we haven’t announced that publicly,” he said, before adding that Amazon has exceeded its internal expectations), although he echoed the overall ad-market chatter that sees additional ad dollars flowing into live sports in light of the twin Hollywood strikes. “We’re getting more than our share,” Marine said. “We’re doing well.”

On a somewhat more definitive note, Marine said Amazon would not be changing its in-house ad guidelines this season, which means the company once again won’t be accepting any cash from beer and spirits brands. Amazon’s high-and-dry stance cuts off a significant revenue stream, as brewers spend north of $20 million on in-game NFL ads per week. “You can assume that [policy] will remain status quo this year, [but] I wouldn’t want to speculate, in the future, what we may or may not do.”

The second season under Amazon’s 11-year TNF deal kicks off Sept. 14 as the Minnesota Vikings head to Philly to take on the NFC champion Eagles. While that early matchup promises to put up big numbers, the eyeballs will reach critical mass on Nov. 24, when the NFL inaugurates a new Black Friday tradition with a Dolphins-Jets showdown. Expect a big turnout for the post-Turkey Day outing, as this no-paywall game will be free to stream for anyone with a viable Internet connection.