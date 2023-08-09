Bob Iger Talks ESPN Partner Search, Scoffs at Apple Takeover Rumors

Bob Iger may have spilled his guts in a recent interview with CNBC, but the Walt Disney Co. CEO was careful to avoid making any further visceral revelations during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Speaking to analysts during the Q&A portion of Wednesday afternoon’s call, Iger did not add much in the way of detail to his kimono-opening July 13 chat with Squawk on the Street’s David Faber. When asked about his televised remarks pertaining to an initiative to bring on one or more “strategic partners” for ESPN, Iger dispensed the standard brew of corporate imprecision.

“The strategic partnerships that we’re looking to create, and that we’re actually in discussions about, are aimed at accomplishing a few things,” Iger said. “One, content: Meaning, increasing the content ESPN offers. And two, possibly: I’ll call it ‘distribution and marketing support.’”

Iger went on to say that it was feasible Disney would look to make moves on both fronts, before adding that modifications in content and distribution were prerequisites for a successful transition from ESPN’s legacy linear-TV business to a direct-to-consumer model.

“This is all being done with an eye toward the inevitability of taking the ESPN flagship over the top,” Iger said. “So when we look ahead and we see a business that will be primarily a direct-to-consumer business, we obviously have an eye toward how much content do we need in order to make that a successful business … and how much distribution support we need.”

Iger did not identify any prospective ESPN partners, nor did he provide any guidance as to where Disney was casting its lines. While the Mouse House is said to have had exploratory chats with each of the Big Four U.S.-based sports leagues, Iger did not go into any further detail about the hunt for a minority stakeholder or two.

Shoring up distribution is of particular importance as the traditional pay-TV bundle continues to crumble. As of this month, Nielsen estimates put ESPN in 71.3 million households, which works out to 58% of all U.S. TV homes. At its peak, the network boasted north of 100 million subs, although it’s worth noting that ESPN still generates massive amounts of revenue despite the ravages of cord-cutting. Given an estimated carriage fee of $9.42 per sub per month, ESPN this year is on track to generate some $8.1 billion in revenue before it sells a single ad unit.

“Obviously, when you go DTC, you’re kind of doing it on your own—or maybe not,” Iger said. “Or maybe there’s an opportunity with another entity to help in that regard. So we’re basically looking quite expansively, [and] I must say that we are extremely encouraged with all the interest that we’ve had already in this regard.”

Assisting Disney in the search are former top executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, who are working in an advisory capacity for Iger and ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro. The earliest ESPN is likely to make the jump to DTC is 2025.

When asked about the resources Disney hoped to secure from an outside investor, Iger stuck to his ambiguous guns, saying only that the company is “not necessarily looking for cash infusions,” before adding, “we are looking for partners who are going to help ESPN successfully transition to a DTC model.”

If Iger’s remarks about ESPN’s future imply that his people have been having exploratory sit-downs with Big Tech, the CEO was quick to dismiss industry chatter regarding Apple’s reputed interest in acquiring Disney outright. “I just am not going to speculate about the potential for Disney to be acquired by any company, whether [it’s] a technology company or not,” Iger said, when asked about the Apple palaver. “Obviously, anyone who wants to speculate about such things would have to immediately consider the global regulatory environment. I’ll say no more than that.”

But that was not to be Iger’s final word on the matter. As if to punctuate his declaration, Iger immediately went on to say that getting bought out is “not something that we obsess about.”

As for Tuesday’s announcement that Disney had finalized a $2 billion deal with Penn Entertainment to launch the online sports-wagering brand ESPN Bet, Iger said the former owner of Barstool Sports had “stepped up in a very aggressive way and made an offer to us that was better than any of the competitive offers by far.” Despite the exclusive nature of the deal, Disney has indicated that it will not turn away money from rival oddsmakers looking to advertise on the ESPN Bet platform.