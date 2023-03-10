Unsinkable Live Sports Find Safe Harbor in Stormy TV Ad Market

In uncertain times, CEOs tend to fall back into the lazy drift of metaphor. When the quarterly results fail to align with earlier projections, media bosses will speak in the language of aeronautics and of maritime matters (“headwinds,” “uncharted waters”). When not couched in terms normally reserved for describing an overripe cheese (“softer than we’d like”), market forces may be contextualized by way of the argot of recovery (“bottomed out,” “rock-bottom”).

Metaphor is a lexical emollient, a salve that soothes as it smooths, and during the latest round of earnings calls, the heads of the top U.S. media companies all but slathered the stuff onto their prepared remarks. The euphemistic glop really got a workout whenever execs addressed the state of the advertising market; in the run-up to the 2023-24 upfront bazaar, the outlook for the TV biz is “unsettled.”

“On the advertising side…the macro environment is very challenging,” Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav told investors during the company’s Feb. 23 call. “The sentiment is not terrific.” This generally isn’t the sort of thing a seller of TV and digital impressions is eager to fess up to ahead of the upfront, when the broadcast and cable networks book commitments for more than $20 billion in primetime inventory.

A month earlier, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell offered a similarly downbeat assessment, saying ad demand is likely to remain iffy through the first half of the year. “There’s parts of the market that feel uncertain: Tech, auto, financial services, all are weak,” Shell said, before noting that marketers in those segments are “really holding back—and when they do advertise, they’re coming in later than usual.”

At times it’s as if marketers have talked themselves into exercising an overabundance of caution. Unemployment is at its lowest levels in 54 years, and discretionary purchases are on the rise (this, despite rising inflation), which suggests consumers are largely spending their way through the malaise. Nonetheless, there are plenty of TV-specific reasons for advertisers to be a little freaked out.

In the last eight years, some 38 million customers have opted out of the traditional pay-TV bundle, and the impact this has had on the Nielsen ratings is impossible to overstate. Season-to-date, the average broadcast entertainment program is eking out just 3.75 million viewers per episode, of whom a mere 570,731 are members of the adults 18-49 demo. In other words, only 15.2% of the primetime audience overlaps with the age group most coveted by TV advertisers.

But wait, there’s more. If the lingering, yet still unrealized, threat of recession hasn’t already given marketers the willies, a labor dispute could put the kibosh on the fall scripted lineup altogether. In two weeks, the Writers Guild of America is set to begin negotiating the terms of a new contract with the major studios, and some observers fear conditions are ripe for the first work stoppage since the 2007-08 strike. The WGA deal expires May 1, or just days before the networks are set to introduce buyers and advertisers to next season’s new round of primetime shows.

If the prospect of a protracted WGA action isn’t sufficiently dire—the last strike went on for exactly 100 days—this year also marks Netflix’s entree into the ad market. While a writers’ strike would likewise prevent the streaming service from rolling out any new scripted shows, Netflix’s back bench of original fare and library content may still pose a threat to linear TV networks looking to make the best of a bad situation.

As much as macro issues impact the entire media biosphere, sports are likely to thrive while the general-entertainment market falters. In fact, most sports-heavy outlets are bullish on the 2023 TV market.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about advertising being soft, [but] we’re really not seeing that,” said Fox Corp. executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Feb. 8. “I think being in news and being in sports and the leader in those two categories sets us apart in the advertising marketplace from a lot of our peers.”

With its lean two-hour primetime broadcast window and a portfolio that includes the NFL, Big Ten football, NASCAR and Major League Baseball, sports accounts for approximately 77% of the time viewers spend with the Fox broadcasting network. Given the high cost of buying ads in live sports, that gives Fox a big leg up over its competitors. By Wells Fargo equity analyst Steven Cahall’s reckoning, the cost of reaching 1,000 sports viewers is $70, while the average broadcast CPM is around $47. The bigger the sporting event, the higher the cost of landing an in-game spot; per media buyers, time in Fox’s national NFL showcase, “America’s Game of the Week,” averaged out to nearly $900,000 for each 30-second unit. By comparison, Fox’s highest-rated scripted series (9-1-1) pulled down $120,000 per spot during last year’s upfront.

Fox isn’t alone in its unbotheredness. CBS Sports ad sales capo John Bogusz on Wednesday dismissed the notion that advertisers were pulling back on sports investments. “You’ve probably heard about headwinds in the advertising community and spending being a little softer,” Bogusz said. “That is not the case in the sports marketplace, which continues to hold up extremely well in this current economic environment.” Bogusz went on to note that he’s ready to start selling off ad time in Super Bowl LVIII, which CBS will air on Feb. 11, 2024.

“We are open for business,” he said.

Among the luxuries of a big-ticket sports buy is an uncommonly large audience; all told, CBS’ coast-to-coast NFL broadcasts averaged 24 million viewers, up 10% versus 2021, and its complete Sunday afternoon slate of regional and national games clocked in at a seven-year high. Beyond mere reach, 98% of all sports programming is watched live, the sort of engagement that keeps viewers in front of their screens during the commercial breaks.

As entertainment deliveries erode, the value of live sports only increases. “Sports is relatively inelastic content to the consumer, and as a result to the media purveyor,” Cahall noted last week in a deep dive on sports. “Leagues have recognized this and maximized monetization, which rights owners have recouped through pricing.”

With fall sports sales already underway, advertisers are keeping a wary eye on the greater economic picture. MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman dispensed with the euphemisms altogether in a recent report, noting that this year looks to be a continuation of 2022.

“Marketers slashed ad budgets over the course of the year in response to a mix of actual financial struggles and anticipated future struggles until, by the end of the holidays, there was hardly any money being spent at all,” Fishman wrote. “We expect 2023 will be another lousy year for the ad market—and our numbers currently do not assume a full-blown recession.”