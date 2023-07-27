Comcast Shoots Down Chatter of Potential ESPN Partnership

Comcast on Thursday morning brushed off recent chatter that the media conglomerate might be looking to negotiate with Disney for a stake in ESPN.

Speaking to investors during the company’s second quarter earnings call, Comcast president Mike Cavanagh effectively dismissed talk of a strategic partnership with ESPN. “I’ve been asked about and have read some speculation that in some way we might be interested in swapping businesses [with Disney] in the sports space,” Cavanagh said. “I would just say that that’s very improbable.”

While he didn’t mention any names, Cavanagh’s response appears to have been triggered by remarks from Bank of America securities analyst and managing director Jessica Reif Ehrlich, who recently suggested that a Comcast-ESPN partnership might be a good fit. “I would put aside the idea that there’s anything inorganic that is likely to happen around ESPN in particular,” Cavanagh said.

Cavanagh also cited issues related to taxes and minority-shareholder deal structures. (Regulatory matters, presumably, would also be a stumbling block.) To his credit, Cavanagh refrained from laughing off the notion altogether, which perhaps only makes sense in an alternate reality in which Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts and Disney capo Bob Iger weren’t bitter rivals.

Back in 2004, Comcast made a wholly unsolicited bid for the Mouse House, a $54.1 million offer that Disney rejected out of hand. The cable operator withdrew its bid two months later—in 2009, Comcast would formally unveil its plans to acquire NBCUniversal from GE—but the relationship between the two execs did not flourish in the aftermath of the failed hostile takeover. Hackles were again raised in 2019, when Disney outmaneuvered Comcast for the 21st Century Fox assets.

Cavanagh’s dismissal is likely to put an end to any suggestion that Comcast may try to swap its 33% stake in Hulu for a chunk of ESPN. Per terms of their joint ownership of the streaming service, Comcast may sell its chunk of Hulu to Disney as of January 2024. With a guaranteed floor value of some $27.5 billion, Comcast’s portion is worth at least $9.1 billion. While Comcast’s plans for Hulu were not aired during Thursday’s earnings call, Roberts said a sale was “more likely than not” during an appearance at a May investment conference.

ESPN-related chatter reached a fever pitch two weeks ago, when Iger revealed that Disney was interested in bringing on a partner in its cable sports flagship. Since then, ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro has confirmed that Disney is on the lookout for a third-party entity that could serve to defray costs related to areas such as distribution, technology and content.

On the NBC Sports front, Cavanagh said that the company would likely kick the tires on buying a portion of the next NBA rights package.

“We’re always looking to see if there are ways to add more value to our business,” Cavanagh said. “Obviously, the NBA is coming up. That’s a terrific property. We don’t necessarily need it given the portfolio we have, but given its strength and our historical involvement in the sport, it’s something I’d like to see us take a look at.”

Official talks between the NBA and any would-be suitors won’t tip until late next spring. The league’s exclusive negotiating window with legacy partners Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery opens on March 9, 2024.