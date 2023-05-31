Diamond CEO Preschlack Takes Stand as MLB Fields Padres’ Media Duties

In the wake of Diamond Sports Group’s unceremonious split from the San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball will begin producing the team’s games starting with Wednesday night’s matchup against the Miami Marlins. While fans may celebrate the sudden break with Bally Sports San Diego—ad hoc distribution deals with the likes of DirecTV, Spectrum, Cox, AT&T U-verse and Fubo will expand the Padres’ local reach by more than 2 million households—the dissolution of its RSN deal is a less-than-optimal result for the NL West franchise.

After DSG elected to blow off its rights payment to the Padres (having missed its May 15 deadline, the company proceeded to allow its 15-day grace period to elapse), the media package reverted to MLB, which will now produce the games. Through Sunday, Padres fans will be able to watch the team at no cost via the MLB.TV app, a short-lived promotion that will give way to a subscription scheme. From June 5 through the end of the season, in-market fans will have the option to pay a monthly fee of $19.99—roughly four times the monthly fee cable operators pass along to their customers who subscribe to Bally Sports San Diego. Fans can also opt for a $74.99 season pass. The standard price of a single-team MLB.TV season pass is $119.99.

While MLB will backstop the Padres for the near term, no details about any projected financial considerations have been forthcoming. Meanwhile, as MLB prepares to usher the Padres into a new era, DSG awaits a judgment in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. At the time of this writing, Diamond CEO David Preschlack was entering his third hour of testimony in the bankruptcy hearing, which is expected to wrap later today.

In an aside to attorneys, Judge Christopher Lopez said that while he will pass down a decision on DSG’s immediate payment obligations to the Diamondbacks, Guardians, Rangers and Twins, the resolution of many far-reaching issues may be long in coming. “I will answer the question as to how much the debtor has to pay, but I’m not going to answer the question of what happens in the 2024 season,” Judge Lopez said earlier today.

But for the change in billing (and perhaps a new channel number to program into the remote), fans won’t notice too great a difference between the MLB-produced Padres games and those which had been spearheaded by the Bally Sports RSN. Don Orsillo, Mike Grant and Bob Scanlan will continue to call the games, and MLB has retained the services of several of the production staffers who had worked for DSG on a freelance basis. The Padres’ radio team will also remain intact.

MLB said the Padres’ in-market distribution will expand by nearly a factor of three, growing from 1.13 million homes under the RSN model to some 3.26 million households via local operators. Moreover, for fans who elect to go the MLB.TV route, the Padres will no longer be beholden to the scourge of local blackouts. (For example, under the draconian terms in which local TV sports deals are constructed, residents of Texas who subscribe to MLB.TV cannot use the service to watch Astros or Rangers games.)

“We have been preparing for this groundbreaking moment,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. “The Padres are excited to be the first team to partner with Major League Baseball to offer a direct-to-consumer streaming option through MLB.TV without blackouts while preserving our in-market distribution through traditional cable and satellite television providers.”

DSG effectively cut bait on its deal with the Padres after the club refused to sign over its local direct-to-consumer rights. (Attorneys for at least one MLB team have characterized DSG’s willingness to exercise its leverage over its team partners as “blackmail,” a depiction that Diamond’s lawyers have roundly denied.)

“While DSG has significant liquidity and has been making rights payments to teams, the economics of the Padres’ contract were not aligned with market realities,” a DSG rep said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening. “MLB has forced our hand by its continued refusal to negotiate direct-to-consumer streaming rights for all teams in our portfolio despite our proposal to pay every team in full in exchange for those rights. We are continuing to broadcast games for teams under our contracts.”

If Padres fans can take comfort in knowing they won’t be locked out of the rest of the season, the MLB intervention isn’t much of a lifeline for the club itself. In losing out on the remainder of the 20-year, $1.2 billion rights contract (an onerous arrangement which DSG inherited from former owners Fox Sports/Disney), the Padres are looking at a shortfall of some $60 million per year. The legacy rights deal was set to run through the 2032 MLB season.

DSG earlier this spring made good on its first scheduled payment to the Padres, cutting a check just hours before the 15-day grace period was set to expire. Because the Padres own a 20% stake in the RSN, the contract was not covered under the protection afforded by DSG’s ongoing Chapter 11 re-org.

A similar dynamic holds sway with the Cincinnati Reds, which have a minority stake in Bally Sports Ohio. DSG made its latest payment to the Reds just days before the grace period ran out, thereby thwarting MLB’s plan to seize control of Cincinnati’s local TV rights on May 6.

In April, the judge ruled that DSG pay the aforementioned four clubs 50% of what they are owed in media rights fees, with the balance to be determined later. An interim measure, the order may be reversed or otherwise altered in light of today’s hearing.