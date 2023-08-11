Diamond Sports Bankruptcy Extended as NHL, NBA Seasons Near

During a hearing Friday in Texas, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez announced he has signed an order extending the time for Diamond Sports Group to work through creditor issues in developing a plan for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The move comes as Diamond, which operates as Bally Sports, prepares to broadcast NBA and NHL games in those leagues’ forthcoming seasons. Bally carries the games of 42 teams, including 12 NHL and 16 NBA teams. NHL players report to training camp on Sept. 11 and the regular season begins on Oct. 10. The NBA starts a little later, with training camps opening on Oct. 3 and the regular season beginning on Oct. 24.

Lopez signed an order extending applicable periods by 80 days, with Diamond’s filing exclusivity period and solicitation exclusivity period now ending on Sept. 30 and Nov. 29, respectively. They could be extended again.

Brian Hermann, an attorney representing Diamond Sports, stressed his client confronts a “challenging situation” where Diamond faces “business challenges” as the “entire industry is going through an evolution,” and no one can “predict what it will look like on the other side.” Hermann maintained that Diamond’s contracts to broadcast games “are not profitable,” a position that reflects a larger shift from fans watching games on RSN cable channels to streaming options. Diamond wants to restructure its deals with teams to pay less for games.

At the same, Hermann emphasized “we totally understand the need for speed,” given that “we have NBA and NHL seasons coming around the corner.” He said Diamond wants to give every assurance it can broadcast games. “No one has to remind us of the clock.”

The NHL, represented by an attorney at the hearing, weighed in. The league says it has had “constructive discussions” with Diamond but warned that time is running out. If no deal is reached with Diamond, the league may “come back” to Lopez and “ask for relief on short notice.” The relief would likely entail what MLB demanded and received from Lopez: a right to terminate contracts with Diamond and reclaim the telecast rights.

While no attorney spoke at the hearing on behalf of the NBA, the league’s relationship with Diamond may be characterized as a sort of qualified stability. Earlier this year, the NBA renewed its streaming deal with Diamond through the end of the 2024-25 season, under certain inelastic conditions. For example, should Diamond fail to pay the fees owed to any of its NBA affiliates, the league would be authorized to commandeer the media rights of all 16 franchises serviced by the RSNs.

Likewise, a lapse on the remuneration front would free the NBA to launch a competing streaming service in those 16 local markets. Tech titans Amazon, Apple and Google’s YouTube have held talks with the league in advance of such a scenario, and the Walt Disney Co. is also said to be interested in a local streaming partnership should things go south for Diamond.

By way of summation, Judge Lopez deemed this “an incredibly complicated case,” in part because it involves so many leagues and teams that have different contracts with Diamond and different timelines for those contracts and their seasons. He added that it’s “clear” to him that Diamond “is working hard to reach consensus” but acknowledged the many “moving pieces” complicate the situation.

As the countdown to the 2023-24 NHL and NBA seasons gets underway, Diamond faces two crucial renewals with the nation’s largest cable and satellite-TV operators. The company’s legacy carriage deals with Comcast and DirecTV expire this fall, and Diamond must secure its standing with both distributors if the RSNs are to have a fighting chance at survival.

Together, Comcast and DirecTV serve 28.3 million households, accounting for nearly half (47%) of the bundled pay-TV universe. And while both operators are RSN-friendly, DirecTV earlier this month warned that there had been little progress made toward hashing out a renewal with Diamond.

Diamond’s DirecTV contract expires at the end of October. In an Aug. 2 court filing, the satcaster declared that the debtors “should not assume that DirecTV will renew its various distribution agreements with [Diamond].” One bone of contention has to do with the termination of Diamond’s partnerships with the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns; per the court document, DirecTV believes it is entitled to “immediate rate relief” commensurate with the losses of the two in-season franchises.

In addition to the fall renewals, Diamond must gear up for a third round of haggling in early 2024, when its deal with Charter/Spectrum runs out. The cable company closed out the second quarter with 14.7 million subs.