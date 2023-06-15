Diamond’s Texas Rangers Payment Staves Off Another MLB Rights Shuffle

Major League Baseball on Thursday confirmed that Diamond Sports Group had made good on its outstanding rights payment to the Texas Rangers, thereby keeping the club locked into its Bally Sports Southwest contract.

According to a June 9 bankruptcy hearing, failure on DSG’s part to submit a payment for the balance of its 2023 rights fees to the Rangers would have resulted in a forfeiture of its deal with the club. This in turn would have led to the local TV rights reverting to MLB, as was the case two weeks ago, when Diamond chose to back out of its legacy agreement with the San Diego Padres.

During last week’s brief court session, an attorney representing Diamond acknowledged that the company had until June 15 to make “a very large payment” to the Rangers. All told, the cost of carrying Rangers games in the Dallas-Forth Worth market, which is home to 3.04 million TV households, is around $111 million per season.

While the satisfaction of DSG’s debt to the Rangers will maintain the status quo in Arlington, the company still has a number of deadlines to reckon with as it continues to work its way through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Diamond’s next set of payments to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins comes due on July 1, although each of these deadlines is buffered by a grace period. As such, DSG likely won’t have to make a binding decision on any of the aforementioned deals until the middle of next month.

As adversarial as the Diamond-MLB court hearings have been thus far, many top-level execs who do business with both parties believe the media company isn’t looking to further antagonize the league. “They’ve got these broad, long-term agreements, many of which they intend to keep, so there’s no sense in Diamond trying to make baseball jump through any hoops,” Playfly Sports COO Craig Sloan said in a phone interview earlier this week. “I think of it as like being on the clock during a draft. They have to make a decision to trade their slot or make the pick, but they’ll probably let the clock run down to the last tick while they’re negotiating to make things work.”

While each rights deal is inherently different from the next, compromise may be the most failsafe way to ensure the league doesn’t have to scramble to set up another ad hoc in-market media platform. In one scenario that’s been bandied about, a club with a particularly unfavorable legacy fee may agree to lower in its rates in exchange for a 20- or 25-game package that it might flip to a tech player like Amazon or Apple, or a local over-the-air television station.

Diamond still faces potential retroactive losses. In other words, the company is looking for assurance that it would be compensated on a pro-rata basis should it decide to back out of a contract after paying a team the full amount owed to it. For example, if DSG plays Club X $50 million in July, only to decide to terminate that same deal in August, the company would like some guarantee of getting a portion of its money back.

Judge Christopher Lopez did not grant DSG any assurances, saying in effect that the court and all parties involved would cross that particular bridge if and when they came to it.