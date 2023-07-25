Diamond Sports Sues Sinclair Alleging Misuse of $1.5B in Funds

In addition to fending off creditors during its ongoing bankruptcy re-org, Diamond Sports Group has taken up a legal battle with parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The owner of the 19 Bally Sports-branded RSNs filed a lawsuit against Sinclair on Wednesday, July 19, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The complaint, which was filed under seal, alleges that Sinclair engaged in “fraudulent transfers,” “misappropriation of assets” and other fiduciary improprieties, resulting in the wrongful allocation of some $1.5 billion.

Among the defendants listed on the adversary-proceeding cover sheet include Bally’s Corporation, which Diamond has cited for unspecified breaches related to the companies’ joint naming-rights deal. Also named in the suit are Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley, executive chairman David Smith, chief financial officer Lucy Rutishauser and exec VP of corporate development Scott Shapiro.

In a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday, Sinclair shed some light on the complaint. Per that 8-K, Diamond is said to have taken issue with the distribution of “approximately $1.5 billion,” which Sinclair allegedly used to help pay down DSG’s $8.6 billion debt load. In addition, Sinclair notes that Diamond now claims that the Bally’s naming-rights deal was “not fair to DSG and was designed to benefit [Sinclair].”

Sinclair added that Diamond is seeking “unspecified monetary damages.” For its part, Sinclair declared that the defendants “believe the allegations in this lawsuit are without merit and intend to vigorously defend against plaintiffs’ claims.”

On the same day Diamond filed its suit against Sinclair, the company took similar action against JPMorgan Chase, which it originally subpoenaed back on June 28. The investment bank acquired $1.025 billion in preferred equity in Diamond Sports as part of Sinclair’s financing of its acquisition of the RSNs in 2019. Sinclair repurchased many of these units in 2019-2020, before then redeeming the final batch of shares with a $190.2 million payment to the bank in February. This redemption was carried out at a slight discount to the face value of the shares.

The day before Diamond filed the two lawsuits, the company elected to cut ties with baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, marking the third time DSG has parted ways with one of the 42 professional sports teams with which it has been partnered since its $9.6 billion acquisition of the RSNs went through. Previously, Diamond voided its contracts with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and MLB’s San Diego Padres.

(This story was altered in the third paragraph to update the name of Sinclair’s executive chairman.)