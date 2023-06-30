ESPN On-Camera Layoffs Include Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose

ESPN on Friday began laying off a roster of some 20 on-air staffers as the network continues to look for additional measures through which to cut costs. Thus far in the process, NBA color commentator Jeff Van Gundy, a 16-year Bristol veteran, is among the high-wattage talent to have been let go, as is 13-year NBA analyst Jalen Rose.

Also leaving the network are former First Take commentator Max Kellerman, and NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson, who is in the very early stages of a five-year contract. Among the familiar faces who’ve confirmed they’ve been let go since this story first published is Monday Night Countdown host Suzy Kolber, who put in 27 years at ESPN.

Additional on-air staffers from the network’s NFL unit are also expected to be included in today’s cuts.

ESPN has informed outgoing talent that it will pay out the balance of their existing deals with the network, although anyone who lands a new job at a competitor will likely have to negotiate with Disney to break free of their contracts.

ESPN characterized the job cuts as an “exercise” that “will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term.” While today’s cuts will be the deepest, it’s expected that additional broadcasters may be let go as ESPN continues to “negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.”

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” the company said in its statement. “This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Alongside play-by-play caller Mike Breen and fellow analyst Mark Jackson, Van Gundy is part of the core of ESPN’s NBA coverage, and as such, one of the network’s most-watched stars. Per Nielsen, 13.08 million viewers tuned in for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on ABC. The outspoken and entertaining Van Gundy has called 96 NBA Finals games since joining the network in 2007. It’s yet to be determined if ESPN will replace Van Gundy in the booth with in-house NBA talent; Doris Burke and J.J. Redick immediately spring to mind.

Prior to making the move to TV, Van Gundy put in seven years as the head coach of the New York Knicks and another four with the Houston Rockets. A few weeks ago, the Dallas Mavericks were said to be looking to assess Van Gundy’s interest in an assistant coaching position; failing that, the prospect of an in-the-mix NBC tapping the 61-year-old to bolster its rumored return to carrying NBA games is intriguing.

Rose has served as a studio analyst on NBA Countdown since 2012. His long running sports-talk show Jalen & Jacoby ended in November 2022. A member of the University of Michigan’s storied Fab Five, Rose went on to play 16 seasons in the NBA as a small forward.

The on-air cuts are only the latest developments in Disney’s months-long purge of thousands of employees. In February, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that the company would slash 7,000 jobs a bid to reduce expenses by $5.5 billion. Two months ago, ESPN began its first round of layoffs, the first to impact the network since November 2020.

Among those who were let go in the first round of ESPN layoffs were VP of corporate communications Mike Soltys, who’d joined the network in 1980, just months after its launch.

This story will be updated throughout the day.