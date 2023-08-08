Fox, CBS Execs Marvel at Big Ten’s Voracious Appetite

As earnings season winds down, some of the biggest players in sports media have yet to be pressed about the ramifications of hyper-accelerated conference realignment and the sudden zombification of the Pac-12. On the odd occasion in which an analyst has inquired about college football’s headlong leap into entropy, rights holders have given themselves the equivalent of a golf clap before moving on to other matters.

Speaking to investors during his company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday morning, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch gave an understated show of enthusiasm for its new-look Big Ten package, which was bolstered last week by news that the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies will join the conference in 2024. “We just think these additions will only strengthen our college football franchise across Fox Sports, but particularly our partnership—and it is a partnership—in the Big Ten Network,” Murdoch said, when asked about the Pac-12’s latest defectors. “We think it’s very positive for us across the board.”

As was the case in June 2022, when USC and UCLA announced they were jumping to the Big Ten, Fox had a supporting role in steering the two Pacific Northwest schools to their new destination. Wall Street watchers did not press Murdoch on the matter, but Fox recently hedged its Pac-12 bets. While Apple TV tendered the primary bid, Fox made a lowball offer for a slate of one football game per week, which would have paid the Pac-12 about a quarter of what it was getting from the network under its legacy rights deal. (The watered-down renewal would have seen Fox air 10 fewer games per season.)

Set to expire in 2024, the Pac-12 contract was devised as a 47/53 split between Fox and ESPN. With annual 5.1% escalators baked into the terms of the $3 billion, 12-year pact, Fox is on the hook to pay the Pac-12 $143.7 million of this season’s combined $305.7 million rights fee.

In addition to its expiring national TV contract, Fox owns 49% of cable’s Pac-12 Network, which reaches fewer than 14 million homes. By way of comparison, the Big Ten Network—in which Fox holds a 61% stake—serves a base of 47.7 million pay-TV subscribers.

Fox re-upped with the Big Ten last summer, as part of a seven-year, $7 billion blockbuster deal that includes CBS and NBC. While CBS’ share of the Big Ten payout will be lower this season—as the network winds down its longtime Saturday afternoon SEC window, it will only carry seven of the conference’s football games in 2023—the 12-hour slate will kick off in earnest next year. Under the fully realized Big Ten schedule, Fox will maintain its noon ET window, with CBS set to air a weekly 3:30 p.m. ET game in advance of NBC’s new primetime showcase.

Fox’s Big Noon Saturday is college football’s highest-rated platform, but the early start time suggests that Washington and Oregon won’t see a lot of action in that window. While Murdoch seemed pleased to welcome the Huskies and Ducks to the Big Ten, the newcomers are likely to spend much of their TV time with NBC and CBS.

Speaking of which, the executive who oversees CBS’ parent company said the addition of the two upper-left-hand-corner teams wouldn’t strain the network’s finances. “In terms of specific impact, there will be no change in the fees that we pay or the volume of the games that we get for CBS and Paramount+,” said Paramount Group president and CEO Bob Bakish, during Monday’s earnings call. “But the expansion of the Big Ten clearly enhances the quality of games, the portfolio, if you will, that we have to pick from and that we carry.”

Bakish went on to characterize the Washington-Oregon switcheroo as a “very additive development,” one that makes CBS’ Big Ten deal look “even better today than when we [originally] did it.”

Later in the call, Bakish suggested that CBS wasn’t in the market for any additional sports rights packages, saying the network was pleased with its current portfolio. “Our deals are all locked through the end of the decade, so we are not in a place where we need to do anything,” Bakish said. “If you look at what we have, we have broad and top-tier quality sports. We don’t need, or frankly want, to do anything incremental. … So, for us, the marketplace is what it is, but the answer is not more sports.”

CBS’ sports holdings include its Sunday afternoon NFL tentpole, the Masters Tournament, the UEFA Champions League and NCAA Division I college basketball. The latter package includes coverage of March Madness, which it shares with Warner Bros. Discovery.