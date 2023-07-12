NFL Pushes NY Jets Into HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Spotlight

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the New York Jets have been tapped as the latest subject of HBO’s NFL training camp docuseries, Hard Knocks. And while it’s likely that Gang Green’s coaching staff is less than thrilled with the league-mandated outcome, from a pure hype/ratings perspective, the choice was inevitable.

One of four teams eligible to take their turn in front of HBO’s cameras—the others being the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders—the Jets will make themselves camera-ready on July 19, when rookies and veterans alike report for their first day at Florham Park, N.J. Aside from the obvious allure of featuring a representative of the 7,726,580-TV-home New York market, the official start of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets will make Hard Knocks a can’t-miss for fans and detractors alike.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh last month made it clear that he had no interest in participating in a star turn on premium cable, telling reporters, “I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building—we’re just not one of them.” But he had to know this was coming. From the moment the Jets landed Rodgers, the team became the source of a kind of heightened fascination that hasn’t held sway since the Rex Ryan “Dress Sweats” heyday of 2009-14.

The addition of the weirdly charismatic future Hall of Famer to the mix in New York triggered an almost Pavlovian response in the NFL’s network partners, which scrambled to accommodate a team that didn’t appear in a single nationally televised game in 2022. With Rodgers under center, the Jets have been thrust into the spotlight, having been scheduled to perform in six coast-to-coast TV games, including four primetime outings.

Recent history suggests that Rodgers should move the Nielsen dials in New York and beyond. When Tom Brady joined the Bucs in 2020, Tampa averaged 22 million broadcast viewers over the course of the season, more than quadruple what the team managed during the previous year’s Witness Protection Program stint of three Thursday Night Football telecasts (5.01 million).

For HBO, there’s nowhere to go but up. Last season’s premiere episode of Hard Knocks, which kicked off a five-night residency with the Detroit Lions, averaged just 197,000 linear TV viewers, culminating with 317,000 viewers with the Sept. 6 finale. (Per HBO, when delayed viewing and deliveries across various digital platforms were tossed in, the aggregate Hard Knocks impressions were in the millions.) If nothing else, the prospect of Rodgers duking it with Zach Wilson in two-a-days and then taking some time to wax philosophical about stuff could bring the TV audience back up in the range of the pre-pandemic days, when the 2019 Oakland Raiders bowed to 705,000 viewers.

Of course, it’ll be a job-and-a-half to dethrone the true kings of Hard Knocks. In 2010, Rex Ryan and the Darrelle Revis holdout made the Jets the toast of pay-TV, with the season opener averaging 1.3 million viewers. HBO has been responsible for a whole bunch of unforgettable moments, but Ryan’s profanely glorious address to the troops—“Let’s go and eat a goddamn snack!”—is the yardstick against which all fly-on-the-wall sports docs must be measured.

Remember, this is the same league that helped scare up 5.48 million viewers for last year’s Hall of Fame Game scrimmage between the Jags and Raiders on NBC. That’s more than double the average deliveries for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. If it says “NFL” on the tin, people are going to gobble it up; the appetite for Rodgers hitting his mark in New York should be Ryanesque.