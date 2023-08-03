The Power of Hollywood, and Star Athletes, to Reimagine Sports

Today’s guest columnist is Bryan Zuriff, co-creator of The Match and executive producer of Ray Donovan and Escape at Dannemora.

Whether we cheer professional athletes or jeer them, we can’t deny their innate talent, relentless drive, focus and obsession with winning. But what would happen if you turned some of the world’s most competitive people into amateurs?

The idea for The Match was born out of this question—let’s take these titans and watch them compete outside their comfort zone, broadcasting their inner thoughts and mindset in real time. Let’s see if that competitive instinct can transcend their training. Let’s see if they can surprise even themselves by succeeding at another sport, the greatest mental torture in the athletic world: golf.

Years ago, I was working for Mark Gordon, the iconic producer behind Saving Private Ryan, Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. When The Sopranos ended and Entourage was wrapping up, I believed there was a great television show to be made by blending these two successful genres: the mafia world and Hollywood. Eventually, this became Showtime’s Ray Donovan—which happened to be a big hit with professional athletes.

Soon, Phil Mickelson contacted me. He was a fan of Ray Donovan, and, like anyone who loves golf, I was a fan of him. We began playing golf together in Palm Springs. For me it was a dream come true.

Phil and I became good friends as we spent some serious time on the course, and because I was finishing production on Escape at Dannemora, our conversations kept circling the idea of star power. I was obsessed with the Skins Game since I was a child, and I told Phil that people would kill to see him in a Skins Game vs. Tiger Woods. And then the idea formed: What if we combined Hollywood with athletes to recreate a star-studded Skins-type drama ourselves? We came up with the idea to put a $9 million price tag on a winner-take-all matchup between Tiger and Phil, and we pulled it off at Turner Sports.

The creative team at Turner was crucial in bringing this idea to fruition. We thought it might be fascinating to give the players earpieces and microphones so the audience could hear their candid thoughts while they were working on their craft. Turner made it happen, and now it’s become an industry standard, even a staple of CBS and NBC broadcasts. People want to understand what it’s like to be in the mind of a master, but the action and speed of a sport such as basketball, hockey or football makes it impossible. Golf has the unique ingredient needed to get inside players’ heads: time.

In this fast-paced internet world, golf is a relief, allowing space for leisure and in-the-moment living. You’re not on your phone, scrolling through Instagram or TikTok. And when we get to spend time on the course with giants of the game, it’s incredibly special. That’s what The Match is. We let people into those moments with people they admire.

It’s rare for anyone to challenge the establishment of the major professional sports leagues with inventive ways to give fans what they want. The first Match between Tiger and Phil inspired people to realize there are new ways to do things in sports.

We knew there were professionals in other sports with a passion for golf, people like Charles Barkley, and we leveraged this to push our concept even further.

Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Klay Thompson, Aaron Rogers, Travis Kelce and Josh Allen are all avid golfers. They’re the best at what they do, and they can’t turn off their need to compete. It was a lightbulb moment. All we had to do was put them on the course.

Michael Jordan said golf is the most challenging thing he’s ever done, that it’s “like playing in a mirror.” It’s a testament to what golfers at the highest level do week in and week out, but it also suggested an interesting opportunity to see how non-professional golfers think, act and overcome challenging situations. The delight is that as a regular person, you would never dream about being able to beat Curry one-on-one, or out-throw Josh Allen. But in golf? There’s a chance you could really compete with these guys.

Golf is the perfect medium for combining star athletes and production to create, essentially, an interview show. We get to delve into the minds of professional golfers like Woods, Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and we’re getting to know way more about legends from other sports, whether it’s Curry or Barkley, Mahomes or Brady.

This is a chance for people to see how they behave with an extremely difficult task we’re all familiar with—trying to get that little white ball in the hole. Audiences get to look at stars like Tom or Patrick in a more human, accessible light.

At its heart, The Match is about making these titans of sports relatable to the average person. It reveals how stars think and approach situations they’re unfamiliar with and showcases their personalities in a way you rarely see in their chosen sports.

Looking at today’s sports and entertainment landscape, I see the reinvention that events like The Match have sparked. The Match demonstrates that insatiable drawing power to see our athletic stars in arenas beyond their own. They are entertainers and creators, and the rest of Hollywood has enthusiastically caught on to this truth. The world’s biggest media companies select athletes to be the face of their next ventures, like Dwyane Wade hosting The Cube game show, Kelce on SNL, or the Manningcast phenomenon. But we see, too, the door opening for athletic stars to envision their own Hollywood ventures, as with Curry’s Sony production deal to launch Unanimous Media and bring Holey Moley to ABC. I’m incredibly proud of this accelerating legacy and the vital spirit of competitive innovation we have ignited between the worlds of sports and entertainment today.

As for myself, I don’t yet know what inspiration succeeds this one—but I’ve got a hunch that whatever the next great idea is, it will probably emerge on that unique landscape where we can’t help but spend quality time together, work out our challenges, and humbly attempt to solve all the world’s problems: the golf course.

Zuriff is an executive producer behind multiple hit television series, films and sporting events, including Showtime’s Golden Globe-winning series Escape at Dannemora and critically acclaimed Showtime series Ray Donovan. In 2018, Zuriff created and produced The Match: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson for Turner, which drew 18 million viewers and nearly 1 million in pay-per-view orders to see golf’s greats face off. The Match has now aired eight iterations with some of the world’s biggest athletes. Its second iteration, featuring Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods vs. Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, became the most-watched golf event in cable history.