LeBron James Changed RedBird Capital’s Investment Thesis, Cardinale Says

Gerry Cardinale, whose RedBird Capital has built an $8.6 billion sports and entertainment empire, credited LeBron James with expanding his investment thesis.

For years, Cardinale says, he thought of the overlap between sports and media as the thrust of RedBird’s business approach. James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, however, convinced him he was missing another critical area.

“I always thought there were two legs to the stool, and they said: ‘Well actually, you’re missing a third. It’s culture,’” Cardinale said Thursday at the Variety and Sportico Sports & Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles. “And they were right.”

That’s played out in RedBird’s recent investments, which include Springhill, the production company launched by James and Carter. Springhill created The Shop, an unscripted HBO interview series set in a barbershop, and Uninterrupted, a sports/culture media company. Last month, RedBird was part of group that includes actors Ryan Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan, which paid about $218 million (€200 million) to acquire 24% of F1 team Alpine Racing.

Sports is entering a new era of private equity investment, with athletes launching funds and leagues like the NBA, NHL and MLB changing their rules to allow institutional ownership. Cardinale said he doesn’t like to refer to his business as ‘private equity,’ because he makes investments with the aim of both providing cash and institutional or operational expertise. He called it “solutions-based capital.”

“If I can bring scalabale capital, and integrate it with operating capability and build a business,” he said, “I’ve always found that’s a much better way to go.”

Founded in 2014, RedBird Capital has $8.6 billion under management, with a sports portfolio that includes Italian soccer club AC Milan, French soccer team Toulouse, cricket’s Rajasthan Royals, the XFL and 10% of Fenway Sports Group, parent of the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC.

Equally important, the group’s media portfolio includes investments in YES Network, David Ellison’s production company Skydance, and Everpass Media, a newly created streaming platform launched alongside the NFL.

Co-hosted by Variety and Sportico, the Sports & Entertainment Summit featured athletes, team executives and brand leaders discussing the overlapping worlds. Speakers included Cardinale, NBA MVP Joel Embiid, college football star Chase Griffin and NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown.

