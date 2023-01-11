Skip to main content
La Previa: Liga MX Media Rights, Brazil’s Breakaway League and NFL Sunday Ticket

Asli Pelit
Square La Previa graphic
On the fifth episode of the podcast, hosts Pelit and Gartner discuss the importance of jointly negotiated media deals for Mexico and Brazil. Illustration by Lorenzo Gordon

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner converse about the Mexican soccer league’s current media rights deals, the potential impact of a joint media deal for the Brazilian breakaway league, and NFL Sunday Ticket’s record-breaking streaming deal.

Mexico’s top-flight Liga MX is the most-watched soccer league in the United States, but its clubs sell their broadcast partnerships on an individual basis. Televisa/Univision currently holds the U.S. rights of 13 of the 18 teams, including one of the biggest teams, Club America. Others have deals with Telemundo, Universo, Fox Deportes, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The hosts discuss the future of these rights and the importance of a unified contract to commercialize and expand the league.

Pelit and Gartner also discuss the importance of a joint media deal for the Brazilian soccer league. Last year Brazilian clubs decided to form an elite breakaway league managed by the clubs. The model, similar to the English Premier League, is likely to bring significant financial gains. The breakaway league, called Libra, is led by Codajas Sports Kapital and has 16 teams from the first and second divisions. However, the Libra group is facing competition from another league project, Liga Forte Futebol, which has the support of 26 other clubs who disagree with Libra’s proposed revenue-sharing model.

The two also discuss the details of the NFL’s recent streaming deal with YouTube TV. The seven-year, $14 billion agreement officially closes out the NFL’s latest round of media rights deals.

(You can subscribe to La Previa through AppleGoogleSpotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts.) 

