Younger Sports Viewers Demand More Personalization, Deloitte Finds

Sports fans younger than 40 are more engaged with sports than older viewers, but they care less about watching live, potentially disrupting the way content is consumed in the future, according to a report on American sports consumption from consulting giant Deloitte.

The firm surveyed 3,004 people and found that enthusiasm for sports is up overall since the pandemic—37% say their fandom has risen versus 11% who say it has dipped. However, live sports has less of a hold on younger audiences than with fans who grew up without social media. Overall, 71% of the people asked say their favorite type of sports content is a live game; among Millennials (ages 27-40) and Gen Z (ages 14-26), that drops to 58%.

“The younger audiences are digital natives … 1% of fans see a game in a venue, and 99% of them consume that content at home or in other places. And technology is enabling different types of experiences,” Deloitte managing director and former NBA marketing executive Shawn Bryant said in a phone call. “Like [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver says, expect to see more change in the next five years in the sports space than in the previous 30 years.”

That technology is changing sports consumption isn’t exactly an unexpected deduction. Cord-cutting and the rise of streaming, plus sports-themed video games and social media, have been affecting live sports for some time now. But the study provides better clarity on just how important these trends are among different generations of fans. In particular, 90% of Gen Z fans use social media to consume sports content, such as highlights, athlete interviews and athlete social media posts.

“We saw that the younger generations participate in these different digital engagement channels a lot more than the older generations do,” Deloitte’s David Jarvis, the senior research manager at the Center for Technology, Media & Telecommunications and one of the report’s authors, said in a phone call. “They’re consuming more clips and highlights, documentaries and other kinds of ancillary content. They just kind of have a more diverse set of content that they’d like to engage with. Maybe they won’t watch the full game, but they’re still deeply engaged through all these other channels.”

Does that mean that watching games live, a driver of the increasing media rights values broadcasters will pay, will become less important in the future? Jarvis suspects not, given that social media engagement, sports betting and commerce still rely heavily on the games being played. “You wouldn’t have that value if you didn’t have the live event,” he said.

However, it does mean fans will increasingly demand more interactive content, more personalized content and generally a “better” viewing experience than what they have been offered to date. A majority of Gen Z, Millennial and Gen X (ages 41-57) fans say streaming offers those qualities more than traditional broadcasting. Only Boomers (ages 58-76) lean toward preferring cable and over-the-air sports broadcasts today.

A number of providers are already moving to better fit those expectations. Fubo CEO David Gandler expects its EdsonAI will allow it to offer Fubo-only data and analytics during events it broadcasts. The MLB Play app offers fans game-watching play like in-game bingo based on various play possibilities. And of course, ESPN has seen great buzz with its alternative broadcasts featuring the Mannings on Monday Night Football and Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on the Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts.

Based on the Deloitte survey, rights-holders should continue to move toward such personalized content; a majority of Gen Z-ers say they look up player or team stats during a game and lurk on social media to see others’ opinions during games, more than any other cohort. Interestingly, Millennials are most likely, among all age groups, to watch another game on another device at the same time, purchase gear during a game and use social media to interact with others during matches.

The Deloitte study also suggests that sports betting has an inside track to making fans more engaged. Bettors are more likely to have attended a game in-person, purchased merchandise and pay for a sports streaming service than non-bettors (both groups are as likely to watch an event live). Four out of five sports gamblers say it enhances the entertainment value of sports, according to the findings.

The jury is out on VR, however. About 5% of fans have used VR to consume sports, including video games, in the past 12 months. Roughly a third of people under 40 said they would be interested in watching a game or co-watching a game with friends through VR.

Whatever the medium, it’s apparent that fans increasingly want many ways to enjoy sports content—it remains very much a social activity but one they want to experience in a custom way.

“We think the concept of immersive sports is the future as the broadcast model moves from a one-to-many to more of a one-to-one approach,” Bryant said. “A sports fan able to engage where they want, when they want, how they want.”