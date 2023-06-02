MLB Notches Big Victory in RSN Battle, but DTC Duel Persists

After nearly 18 hours of testimony marked by contentious cross-examination, the legal showdown between Diamond Sports Group and Major League Baseball effectively boiled down to a single issue. The owner of the Bally Sports cable networks argued that the regional sports network model will survive the erosion of the cable bundle only if MLB agrees to sign over the direct-to-consumer streaming rights to eight franchises. Baseball, for its part, refused to play ball.

While MLB notched a decisive victory over its RSN-owning antagonist—Judge Christopher Lopez on Thursday evening ruled that DSG must honor the terms of its legacy rights deals with the D-backs, Guardians, Rangers and Twins—the overarching bankruptcy proceedings remain unresolved.

That said, the ruling will put a crimp in Diamond’s billfold. In its monthly operating report for April 2023, DSG reported $180.4 in total current assets, including $174.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company made $150.8 million in disbursements over the course of the month.

During his two-hour stint on the stand in Judge Lopez’s federal bankruptcy courtroom in Houston, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred testified that he’d first articulated his position on the DTC rights shortly after Sinclair Broadcasting closed its debt-heavy $9.6 billion purchase of the Fox-branded RSNs in the spring of 2019. Manfred’s recollection of that period suggests that baseball and the new owner of the regional sports nets were never really on the same page. More to the point, Manfred charged at least two high-level Sinclair execs with trying to strong-arm the league.

Speaking under oath, Manfred testified that Sinclair executive chairman David Smith flew to New York to petition the league for the DTC rights. Manfred shot him down, whereupon Smith allegedly threatened to bankrupt the RSNs. “I said, ‘Well, you know, unfortunately, sometimes people want things they’re not going to get, and you’re not getting these rights,’” Manfred said. That didn’t sit well with Smith, who, in Manfred’s telling of the tale, replied with an overt declaration of war.

“He said to me, ‘So what I’m going to do, I’m going to keep this going long enough until I get my $2 billion [investment] out, and then I’m going to start squeezing your clubs to take their rights fees down, in order to make sure that I stay profitable in the RSN business,’” Manfred said. “‘If they don’t agree to that, I’m going to put the entity into bankruptcy, and then I’m going to selectively reject contracts.’”

Manfred went on to say that he responded in kind, telling Smith that MLB would backstop any DSG-aligned team that found itself on the outs with Sinclair. “‘Look, it’s your business,’” Manfred said. “‘But let me tell you, every time you threaten to reject a contract, we’re going to be there to stand up those broadcasts for our clubs so that our fans are not deprived of their games.’ … It ended badly. He wasn’t so happy when he left—and, you know, neither was I.”

The commish also testified that he’d had similarly testy exchanges with Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley. During one back-and-forth, Manfred advised Ripley to walk back some of his public statements regarding the RSN’s streaming future. “‘You can’t be out there saying that you’re going to build this business based on rights that we haven’t granted to you,’” Manfred said.

Manfred made his court appearance just a day after DSG allowed its contract with the San Diego Padres to lapse, which in turn saw MLB assume the rights to the production and distribution of the team’s in-market games. Manfred said the league was given “less than 24 hours’ notice,” which left his team scrambling to ensure that Wednesday night’s Padres-Marlins game was made available to fans in the San Diego area. (As was made evident during the telecast, the abrupt separation prevented the league and ad rep Playfly Sports from selling a profitable number of TV spots. While the occasional paid ad from a Corona or Dunkin’ popped up every now and again, most of the in-game inventory was devoted to in-house MLB promotions.)

Among the star witnesses for DSG were CEO Dave Preschlack, who gave his testimony on Wednesday morning, and former TCI chief and the founding chairman and CEO of YES Network, Leo Hindery. (Prior to Manfred’s testimony, Preschlack roundly denied that Sinclair/DSG had ever engaged in anything resembling “blackmail.”) Despite having invented the RSN business model out of whole cloth, Hindery’s insights were assailed by opposing counsel throughout a lengthy cross-examination.

Hindery’s testimony was largely predicated on contextualizing the rapid erosion of the legacy pay-TV bundle, which in the last decade has weathered a 43% decline in subscribers. As of the conclusion of the first quarter of 2023, some 66.1 million households subscribed to a traditional cable/satellite/telco-TV package, which marked a loss of 11% versus the year-ago period and is down a staggering 33% compared to the analogous stretch in 2019.

As Hindery asserted several times during his testimony, the vertiginous decline in pay-TV subscribers and the escalating costs of carrying live sports has all but dismantled the once-lucrative RSN model. Whereas profit margins once averaged out to a robust 44.1% back in the days when more than 100 million homes subscribed to the bundle, Hindery estimates that a 20% margin is now “probably as good as it gets.”

According to Hindery’s analysis, a handful of DSG’s deals with its 13 remaining MLB clubs are profitable, but most of these partnerships are now hemorrhaging money. Hindery estimated that DSG is losing around $2 million per year on its deal with the Texas Rangers, while the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks are looking at shortfalls of $4 million a piece. Because Sinclair/DSG inherited Fox’s legacy rights deals, many of which were locked in between eight and 13 years ago during the pay-TV boom—Hindery estimates that DSG is on the hook to pay the low-rated D-backs $61.2 million in 2023—the 3% annual escalators alone are making RSNs an increasingly untenable proposition.

Which is why DSG is so eager to secure the direct-to-consumer rights for the eight abstaining clubs currently under contract. (Before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, DSG managed to land DTC rights as part of its renewals with the Brewers, Marlins, Rays, Royals and Tigers.) While Hindery acknowledged that streaming remains in a nascent state, with DTC services having “no material value in today’s environment,” the ongoing uncoupling of Americans from their TV sets ensures that streaming will have “incredible value down the road.”

Irresistible force, meet immovable object. In the absence of a full slate of streaming rights, DSG’s DTC service is struggling to land subscribers. As Preschlack disclosed during his time on the stand, Bally Sports Plus has picked up just 203,000 paying customers since its national rollout in September 2022. That translates to a little more than half (55%) of the company’s current target, and is well shy of the 10 million subs Preschlack has projected for 2028.

Just as the fax machine and Yellow Pages directories have been largely supplanted by the Internet, the hoary old pay-TV business is creeping inexorably toward the “don’t buy any green bananas” phase of its lifespan.

“You can’t catch a falling sword,” Hindery said, before adding that structural changes in how Americans consume media has spelled almost certain doom for the legacy bundle. Should MLB continue to prevent DSG from attaining the future-proof DTC rights, the RSNs are on a collision course with extinction.

If Manfred had his way, DSG would simply quit the field after dealing the media rights back to the league. In January, baseball offered to buy those rights for around $400 million, according to Manfred, although Preschlack said the offer was closer to $60 million. (Preschlack invited the court to compare that lowball figure to the “almost $1 billion we pay Major League Baseball in annual rights fees.”)

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time MLB tried to seize the means of production. Manfred on Wednesday recalled that MLB and Liberty Media in 2019 had submitted a $9.6 billion offer for the RSNs, only to be outbid by Sinclair by a margin of $900 million. When asked a hypothetical as to whether he’d submit the same bid today, the commissioner said he would, adding that baseball is “best positioned to manage through [this] period of change.”