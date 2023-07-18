MLB Takes Over D-backs Games as Diamond Pledges to Pay Remaining Teams

In the wake of Diamond Sports Group’s rejection of the remainder of its rights deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Major League Baseball has swooped in with a backup plan designed to keep the NL West club’s games on the local airwaves.

Beginning with tonight’s 7:20 p.m. EST road game against the Atlanta Braves, MLB will assume control of the production and distribution of the Diamondbacks’ remaining games in 2023, in a hybrid TV/streaming model that will expand the team’s reach by a significant margin. Per MLB, the new local media offering is designed to boost the club’s reach by some 4.7 million homes, upping the D-backs’ footprint from 930,000 households under the legacy RSN scheme to approximately 5.6 million homes within the Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma markets, as well as in overlapping DMAs situated in adjacent states.

The new “MLB Arizona Diamondbacks” channel will be available via DirecTV’s linear TV service and streaming platform, as well as through the cable operators Comcast, Cox and Spectrum. In many respects, MLB’s RSN-replacement plan is identical to the one it established for the San Diego Padres at the beginning of June.

In addition to the TV-centric blueprint, MLB also will launch a standalone direct-to-consumer service that will live-stream all D-backs games for $19.95 per month. In the interest of drumming up support for the new DTC offering, baseball will stream the club’s next six games to local fans at no cost. The league plans to begin charging the monthly fee starting with the D-backs’ next home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, July 24.

As has been the case with the Padres, the D-backs will retain their core TV talent, as Bally Sports Arizona’s Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly will continue to call games for the new outlet. While the look and feel of the games will be just about identical with the way they were presented by the RSN, the D-backs under the new system are unlikely to realize anywhere near the $61.2 million in rights fees guaranteed this year under the old DSG contract.

Predictably, MLB was quick to spread the word about its D-backs undertaking. As the league began its outreach effort Tuesday afternoon, Diamond Sports also had its say, as a rep acknowledged that the company had dissolved its affiliation with the Phoenix-based MLB team. In a brief statement issued earlier Tuesday, a spokesperson suggested that Diamond’s split from the D-backs may prove to be the final break from an MLB franchise in 2023.

“We are continuing to broadcast games for all other teams under contract without disruption and we anticipate making all rights payments to the remainder of the MLB teams in our portfolio through the end of this season,” the DSG statement read. While the verb “anticipate” suggests a certain level of ambiguity, Diamond’s avowal to compensate its remaining 12 MLB clubs is in keeping with a June court order mandating that the company make full payments to the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers … and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Of the aforementioned foursome, DSG has paid the Twins and Rangers through the rest of season, and D-backs staffers have already begun removing Bally Sports signage from various locations in and around Chase Field. That leaves Cleveland on the clock, as DSG’s most recent payment to the Guardians secured their distribution deal through the end of this month.

According to the testimony of a key DSG witness, the company this season is on the hook to pay the Guardians a grand total of $51.9 million in rights fees. While that’s a considerable sum to pay for a sub-.500 team, Cleveland is one of baseball’s higher-rated clubs, and according to the witness, DSG’s association with the Guardians remains profitable. As such, the most disruptive stretch of Diamond’s long bankruptcy ordeal may be over—or at least as far as baseball is concerned.

In the meantime, DSG’s court appearances may be winding down. From now until the Monday, Sept. 11, deadline to file a proof of claim, the bankruptcy court’s calendar as it pertains to Diamond Sports is largely uncluttered.