MLB’s Padres TV Takeover Bodes Well for a Post-RSN Future

Major League Baseball has made good on its promise to shield fans from the Diamond Sports Group RSN fallout, as the emergency measure to seize control of the San Diego Padres’ local TV product has delivered impressive audience-retention numbers. And while the sample size is admittedly of Eddie Gaedel-ian proportions, the early results suggest that the league and the dispossessed team may have stumbled across a sustainable post-RSN distribution model.

Since stepping in to replace Bally Sports San Diego as the in-market TV home of the Padres on June 5, MLB Media and its distribution partners have finessed a near-seamless transition, with ratings staying consistent with the team’s performance on the RSN. Before DSG elected to default on its past-due rights payment (thereby voiding its contract), the Padres had averaged just shy of 52,000 households per game on the RSN. Since then, the turnout for the transplanted telecasts indicate that 97% of the fan base has managed to weather the platform switch.

Despite the mad scramble to secure airtime for the Padres on the local airwaves—home to 1.11 million TV households, San Diego is the 30th largest media market in the country—the first game to air on the new SPDA channel was seen in a hair under 60,000 homes. The Padres’ 5-0 win over the Cubs was up 24% compared to the team’s final appearance on the RSN, a 9-4 defeat of the Marlins that aired May 30. (The team’s first six games after the split from DSG streamed for free on MLB.com and Padres.com.)

Per Nielsen data, that first Padres-Cubs outing on SDPA marks the club’s 16th-highest draw of the season. Since then, the local deliveries have remained consistent with the RSN numbers, although the averages were diluted somewhat by a Wednesday matinee game against the Mariners. To date, the 1 p.m. PDT weekday start marks the low end of the SDPA spectrum, with an average draw of less than 38,000 viewers.

The early retention figures are tremendously encouraging, and may indicate that MLB Media’s local model may prove to be sustainable, according to Craig Sloan, COO of Playfly Sports. “Never underestimate the power of the fans,” said Sloan, who oversees ad sales and sponsorships for SDPA—as well as for every RSN in the nation. “They were abruptly disconnected from their content, and yet Padres Nation reassembled in the new location without missing a beat. Incredible.”

If nothing else, the early SDPA deliveries would seem to support the assertion that fans are platform agnostic. If the future of the RSN model is wildly uncertain—just yesterday, DSG made a rights payment that will allow it to continue airing Rangers games in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, thereby relieving MLB Media of a second zero-hour intervention—the Padres’ successful migration is decidedly reassuring. “The evolution of where these teams will end up is certainly going to continue over the coming years, but ultimately whether the games stay on the RSNs or end up on league-controlled media, fans will find them,” Sloan said. “The content, and the connection, drives the consumption. So I have zero concern for the long-term viability of these properties as they shift between ownership groups.”

Much of the credit for the orderly TV transition is due to Billy Chambers, the MLB exec VP of local media who began working for the league on Feb. 1. After a 20-year tenure at Fox Sports Media Group and a stint as CFO and COO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Chambers is one of the world’s foremost RSN experts. In hiring Chambers, MLB made it known that it wasn’t about to be caught looking in the midst of the collapse of the local-distribution model. Put to the test in San Diego, Chambers has delivered, securing carriage with operators DirecTV, Spectrum, Cox, AT&T U-verse and Fubo, while expanding the Padres’ local reach by more than 2 million households.

Thus far, the MLB-helmed games have been uniformly excellent, which should give the league a leg up in other markets where the RSNs have cut and run. The glitch-free San Diego run involves two of the country’s three largest pay-TV providers, as Spectrum and DirecTV together boast a sub base of 27.7 million TV homes, or nearly half (47%) of the traditional bundled universe. If the initial success of the pilot program is anything to go by, carriers may not hesitate to sign on for future MLB Media launches.

And similarly afflicted markets aren’t likely to face the same post-RSN scramble that San Diego did. As Sloan notes, the 24-hour buffer zone between the final Padres game on Bally Sports San Diego and the first MLB-produced livestream wasn’t sufficient to get all the displaced advertisers reoriented; as such, the inventory in that May 31 Padres-Mariners stream was largely dedicated to unpaid MLB promos. Since the local TV production resumed on June 5, pretty much all of the ad slots have been populated by revenue-generating commercials.

“The national brands, like Miller Coors, which advertise in Padres games have mostly moved over, but there is still work to be done with the local sponsors,” Sloan said. Since Bally Sports San Diego had handled the inventory bought by area businesses (car dealerships, credit unions, regional banks), Sloan’s team has been charged with changing a tire on a moving car. Fortunately, the split between brands with a national footprint and the more parochial clients is about 70/30 in favor of the former.

However things shake out with many of the other DSG-affiliated clubs, the San Diego solution is in no way provisional. In fact, Sloan is already selling in-game SPDA inventory for the 2024 season. “We’re in the upfront market today with that plan, and [the games] will be in the same environment moving forward,” Sloan said. “Baseball wasn’t coming in simply to do a quick fix in order to get the Padres over the hump. The teams that do decide to transition to a league-controlled platform are likely to stay there.”

As MLB and Playfly await the next disturbance in the distribution pipeline, with as many as three teams looking like candidates for a platform switch as soon as mid-July, the SPDA deliveries are meeting advertisers’ expectations. In all likelihood, the Padres’ new local TV home should average around 50,000 homes per game, well within the range of guarantees that advertisers were offered as part of their RSN buys.

Satisfied advertisers make for fewer headaches as Sloan prepares for the next cleat to drop. “We are having discussions in the five or six markets that are still in flux,” Sloan said. “We’re talking to people who buy Cleveland and Cincinnati, and we’ve been walking them through what might happen and how we’re going to handle it. And as people have begun to familiarize themselves with the setup in San Diego, these conversations have been running relatively smoothly.”

