GMF Capital Buys Motorsport Network Amid F1 Business Boom

GMF Capital has purchased a majority stake in Motorsport Network Media, a collection of nearly 50 different racing and automotive properties, including Motorsport.com, Motorsport.tv and the Autosport Awards.

The family office of billionaire Gary Fegel, GMF Capital made the investment via its affiliate GMF Media, according to a statement released Wednesday morning. The agreement covers a controlling stake, with an option for GMF to purchase the remaining minority interest at a later date. Motorsport Network was previously owned by Mike Zoi.

Financial terms of the acquisition, and the future option, weren’t disclosed.

The acquisition comes amid an increase in interest for a number of different auto-racing properties. This year’s Indy 500 delivered its highest average ratings share (13%) in 15 years, and F1’s business is growing dramatically, thanks to cost-cap measures and international expansion. The average F1 team is now worth $1.53 billion, according to Sportico’s calculations, 51% higher than the average NHL team ($1.01 billion).

Motorsport Network is “primed for significant growth,” Fegel said in a statement. “We will leverage the brands’ market-leading position across the motorsport and automotive industries and push the business to the center of fandom.”

Founded in 2015, Motorsport Network has more than 40 million monthly users across its properties, and its social media accounts reach more than 15 million followers, according to the announcement. The group’s portfolio covers a number of different digital brands, including news sites, magazines, digital streaming, data collection and an awards platform. Motorsport.tv has some live rights to smaller racing circuits, and those are included in the acquisition.

GMF Capital was established in 2013 by Fegel, a former senior partner at Glencore. The family office, which has outside backers, has invested more than $5.5 billion, primarily in real estate and healthcare. This is GMF’s first acquisition in sports and media.

Motorsport Network’s interactive entertainment division, which includes Motorsport Games, and luxury e-commerce platform Driven Lifestyle are not part of the GMF deal.