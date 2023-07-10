New York Times Shutters Its Sports Desk in Favor of The Athletic

A year-and-a-half after closing the deal to acquire The Athletic for $550 million in cash, The New York Times is dissolving its sports desk. In a note issued to staffers Monday morning, publisher A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote, “We intend to utilize The Athletic—which has among the largest sports newsrooms in the world—to provide Times readers with a greater abundance of sports coverage than ever before.”

In a separate memo, Times executive editor Joseph Kahn and deputy managing editor Monica Drake said the shift would allow the paper to “focus even more directly on distinctive, high-impact news and enterprise journalism about how sports intersect with money, power, culture, politics and society at large.” In exchange, the paper will “scale back…coverage of games, players, teams and leagues.”

While the shuttering of the department will have lasting implications for the paper’s sports coverage, Kahn and Drake assured staffers that those impacted by the decision would be offered other posts within the newsroom. Whether the paper will offer buyouts to journalists who don’t wish to work new beats outside of sports remains to be seen; the top editors are said to be looking at a transition plan which will re-seed many of the displaced reporters in other sections, such as business and tech.

The demise of the sports desk, which is comprised of nearly 40 reporters and editors, was announced the day after the department petitioned the paper’s higher-ups for clarity on the situation.

“For 18 months, The New York Times has left its sports staff twisting in the wind,” members of the sports desk wrote Sunday in a letter to Sulzberger and executive editor Joseph Kahn. “We have watched the company buy a competitor with hundreds of sportswriters and weigh decisions about the future of sports coverage at The Times without, in many instances, so much as a courtesy call, let alone any solicitation of our expertise.”

The petitioners got their answer this morning.

The Athletic is still an unprofitable enterprise. In a May 10 filing with the Securities Exchange Commission, The Times reported that the segment had posted a $7.78 million loss in the first quarter of 2023. That was up from a $6.82 million loss in the year-ago period.