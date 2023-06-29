YES Network Launches Rewards System for Yankees Diehards

Beginning Thursday, YES Network will reward Yankees fans for interacting with the broadcaster’s app in a new program called YES Rewards, built using audience engagement platform LiveLike.

Viewers will earn in-app points for completing ‘quests’ that include watching games, engaging with app features and consuming other content. Those points will be redeemable for select gift cards provided by rewards service Prizeout. YES Rewards is expected to be rolled out for Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty content as well.

YES Rewards builds on other features, such as prediction contests, that the company has built into its app since launching the platform in 2021. The rewards system will be accessible both to fans accessing the platform with pay TV logins and those who subscribe directly.

“We were kind of looking to find that feature that tied our whole ecosystem together, because we have all this content from 20-plus years of YES programming, and we have all these new features from the YES app,” YES Network manager of strategy and business development Jonathan Zarrilli said. “We really wanted a way to be able to bring them all together into one ecosystem and to create positive feedback loops for our fans to find new content, engage with it, get rewarded for it and then find something else.”

Zarrilli added that YES hopes to use the new system to educate users about everything that’s available within the app, and drive them to check out new corners of it. LiveLike CEO Miheer Walavalkar said the offering is inspired by other rewards systems, similar to those built for airline and hotel brands, which have created intense loyalty.

“No one has really thought about loyalty from a consumption standpoint,” Walavalkar said. “That’s why this is so exciting.”

With the points economy designed at launch, the expectation is that diehard fans could be able to earn as much as $50 worth of gift cards this baseball season. Users will also progress through a tiered status system, starting as prospects.

“We’re really excited about learning about the ways that we can continue to build on that and add a lot of that community around it, where you can share your status on social media or otherwise,” Zarrilli said.

Yankee Global Enterprises is YES’ largest shareholder. Sinclair, Amazon, The Blackstone Group and RedBird Capital are among its other investors.

As more sports properties build their direct-to-consumer businesses and look to expand the amount of data they have about their own fan bases, many are investing in various loyalty offerings.

“We really want to reward [our biggest fans] and also learn about what they want through what they’re engaging with and through which quests they’re completing,” Zarrilli said.