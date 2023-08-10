NFL Adds RedZone and NFL Network in Direct-to-Consumer Push

There’s a new way for cord cutters to watch NFL Network and NFL RedZone, the NFL’s gameday whiparound channel, this season. The league announced Thursday that it will now bundle those offerings into its NFL+ Premium product.

For $15/month (or $80/year), fans will have access to those channels, as well as full replays of every game across devices from phones to TVs. Live local and primetime games will be available on phone and tablet devices only. The league is also selling a $7/month (or $40/year) option that doesn’t include NFL RedZone or game replays.

“We launched NFL+ last season to further grow our direct relationship with millions of fans,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The response was excellent. And as we embark on the second season of NFL+, we are excited to add NFL Network and NFL RedZone and provide greater access to football content for NFL fans everywhere.”

At launch last year, the live mobile game rights—previously owned by Verizon—were core to the Plus service, which started at $5/month. In 2022, mobile access to NFL RedZone was sold separately. The NFL has not released subscriber numbers for its service, though it claims “millions of subscribers.”

NFL Network will exclusively air eight games this season. NFL RedZone remains available through numerous cable providers, as well as through the higher-priced NFL Sunday Ticket option, which will be available on YouTube and YouTube TV.

“Today, with this announcement coming, just feels like it’s another watershed moment and another moment for all of us in NFL Network and NFL Media to push forward and see what we can do in the streaming world,” NFL Network host Rich Eisen said in a video press conference. “I’m thrilled to be part of this and everybody that is at NFL Network is ready to all row in the same direction and get as much as we can of what we’ve built at NFL Network in front of as many eyeballs or on as many phones in as many palms or hands as we possibly can.”