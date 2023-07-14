Pac-12 Media Headache Is Symptom of College Football’s Greater Malaise

The diploma on the wall of the examination room says that the lady who’s been showing me pictures of the inside of my head went to a Pac-12 school, although not necessarily one of the good ones. She’s tapping a chewed-on Bic pen on these two little ghostly regions that almost certainly shouldn’t be there and I’m thinking, This is none of my business.

The ghost spots are “high signal intensity areas,” which at least sounds cool. Whatever these things indicate, exactly, there’s not much anybody can do about them, one way or the other. I say something about her alma mater, and the conference’s seeming inability to get a new media rights deal hashed out. She says she doesn’t follow basketball. I’m going to need a second opinion.

Somebody—a Frenchman, probably—once wrote something about the inherent liberation that comes with a lack of agency, which is just a highbrow way of shrugging and saying, “eh.” As a coping mechanism, this fatalistic approach works wonders; like most palliative measures, it’s a way of letting yourself off the hook. [shrug] Whaddya gonna do? When put into action by the higher-ups at the Pac-12, however, the whole Calvinist predestination routine is baffling.

Seven days from now, Pac-12 officials, coaches and players will convene inside Resorts World Las Vegas, where they’ll go through the annual ritual that is Media Day. By that time, it’ll have been 380 days since the Pac-12 board of directors officially authorized commissioner George Kliavkoff to begin negotiations in pursuit of a new media rights contract. In the intervening year-plus, there have been multiple assurances that a deal was in the offing, with nothing to show for it.

Rather than make too much of the symbolic implications of not having a deal in place in time for the big meet and greet, let’s have a look at what’s been holding things up for Pac-12 dealmakers. If a certain lack of urgency seems to be holding sway within the conference, that doesn’t even begin to describe the barely suppressed ho-hum vibes that have been radiating from the usual suspects at the TV networks.

Legacy Pac-12 partner Fox, which appears to have little interest in renewing its current deal, re-upped with the Big Ten less than a year ago, and is about to kick off its new $22.5 billion NFL rights contract. Fellow NFL backers CBS and NBC were also part of the $7 billion Big Ten buy-in, and neither broadcaster is expected to try to horn in on a Pac-12 package. (NBC is said to be keeping its powder dry for a “Roundball Rock”-resurrecting NBA bid.) Warner Bros. Discovery, meanwhile, has its own NBA deal to consider, which—at least on the TV side anyway—leaves current Pac-12 partner ESPN.

If ESPN decides to renew, its offer won’t be within shouting distance of the $2.3 billion pact it and Fox hashed out with the Big 12 last fall. Disney also needs to budget for its upcoming NBA renewal, and must reckon with the impending NFL escalation. If ESPN agrees to take another spin with the Pac-12, it’ll be on the cheap; since the year began, the message from the Mouse House has been consistent and unambiguous.

As Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s February earnings call, ESPN is “being selective in our rights renewals and continue[s] to approach rights acquisition with discipline.” Iger uses “selective” like a power-I offensive coordinator leans on his workhorse fullback; later in the call, he said, “I have had long conversations about this with [ESPN chairman] Jimmy Pitaro, and we have got some decisions that we have to make…on a few things. And we are simply going to have to get more selective.”

Disney’s international aspirations also may offset any desire on its part to renew with the Pac-12. In May, then-CFO Christine McCarthy told the crowd at the MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference that Pitaro is “looking at [ESPN] as a total global portfolio, not just domestic.” As such, the Bristol boss has been busy trying to identify the “best and highest use of the marginal dollar for sports rights.” Two months earlier, Iger regaled another conference with talk of his inclination to “look more globally at what we license and how we program and how we manage the business.”

Naturally, much of the talk around the Pac-12 has centered around the impending defections of USC and UCLA, which not only threaten to rob the conference of a tangible sense of prestige, but will also eliminate its stranglehold over the nation’s No. 2 media market. With the Trojans and Bruins bound for the Big Ten, the Pac-12 will surrender 35% of its TV footprint, or 5.84 million households. And while the conference still enjoys privileges in major markets such as San Francisco, Phoenix, Seattle and Denver—together, the four DMAs will account for 78% of all Pac-12 TV homes once the SoCal schools skip town—any further poaching would result in an existential crisis of the highest order.

In the absence of even the broad outlines of a media deal, talk of a Hail Mary expansion bid seems dubious at best, although people who know things believe that San Diego State and SMU eventually will make their way into the Pac-12 fold. That said, the Schrodinger’s Aztecs situation is an unholy mess, as San Diego State’s recent dealings with the Mountain West have been as convoluted as Bob Huggins’ employment status. Nothing is coming easy for the Pac-12, and if any potential network partners were given the impression that the Aztecs would be joining the party, the school’s subsequent woozy retreat has only introduced further uncertainty to the proceedings.

It’s entirely possible that the Pac-12 is about to go the way of the single-bar helmet and the barefoot placekicker, while the rest of the universe gets sucked into a duopoly of ultramega conferences. As it is, the Big Ten and SEC already stand at a lordly remove from the rest of the Power Five, and there’s no reason to believe that either juggernaut has finished its acquisition spree. Like everything else you once loved, college football is changing irrevocably, and soon much of what made the game so special will have been sacrificed to the pale green god of capital.

Such is the way of the world. For every advance, a retreat. Long before a Scotsman accidentally discovered penicillin, George Gipp died of a strep throat. Now we take so many antibiotics, they no longer work properly. This is what passes for progress. Fifty years ago, a guy hit a golf ball on the moon, and in another 50 years, some of you are going to have to live up there. What’s being done to college football is indefensible, but try telling that to the unblinking eye on the back of a dollar bill.

I don’t know about you, but this whole thing is giving me a headache.