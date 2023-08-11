Peacock Inks Out-of-Home Distribution Deal with EverPass Media

NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is coming to a bar or restaurant near you, as Peacock has inked a new commercial-distribution deal with EverPass Media.

The financial terms underpinning the multiyear pact were not disclosed.

The partnership will serve to expose Peacock’s streaming sports offerings to a greater audience of fans. Among the upcoming events that will get the out-of-home treatment include Peacock’s first-ever exclusive NFL game, a Week 16 Bills-Chargers showdown set to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 23. Featuring two of the league’s top young quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, the AFC matchup will serve as a curtain-raiser of sorts for Peacock’s standalone coverage of an NFL Wild Card game on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Under the new OOH scheme, Peacock will also serve up Big Ten football games, select English Premier League matches and an upcoming Notre Dame gridiron appearance to EverPass-affiliated establishments.

Since debuting in the summer of 2020, the Peacock service has landed 24 million paid subscribers. But as is the case with so many other DTC platforms, Peacock has been hemorrhaging money; per Comcast’s July 27 earnings call, the streamer posted a $651 million EBITDA loss in the second quarter. That marked a 39% increase compared to the year-ago loss of $467 million.

Peacock’s EBITDA losses are on target to exceed $3 billion this year. As such, the push to get the brand in front of a cohort of consumers who might otherwise be unfamiliar with the service is a top priority for Comcast and NBCU.

Launched earlier this year by Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners and the NFL venture capital fund 32 Equity, EverPass recently inked a seven-year deal that will allow DirecTV to continue beaming the league’s out-of-market Sunday Ticket package to bar and restaurant patrons on fall Sundays. DirecTV has licenses in place with more than 300,000 commercial establishments.

EverPass is led by executive chairman Derek Chang and CEO Alex Kaplan.