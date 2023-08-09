Portnoy Gets Barstool for a Dollar as Penn Writes Off $850 Million

Barstool sports founder Dave Portnoy paid one single greenback to buy back money-losing Barstool Sports from Penn Entertainment, according to Penn’s quarterly filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission Wednesday evening.

Penn, meanwhile, will take as much as an $850 million loss on the bro-focused sports entertainment brand it held full ownership of for just six months.

“It just became obvious…there’s probably only one long-term owner of Barstool Sports, and that’s Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports,” said Penn CEO Jay Snowdown in a question-and-answer session with Wall Street analysts Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Penn announced it struck a deal with ESPN and will rebrand all its Barstool Sportsbooks as ESPN Bet while handing the Barstool brand back to Portnoy. Calls to Penn executives for clarification on the terms of the deal weren’t returned. According to the SEC filing, Portnoy paid $1 to Penn and signed a non-compete agreement. Penn also will receive 50% on any sale or monetization of Barstool in the future. Portnoy, in an “emergency press conference” Tuesday night, said he plans to never sell Barstool again.

“Who had the ultimate leverage in this scenario? If ESPN said we don’t want to be affiliated with Portnoy, there’s not much Penn could do,” said one Wall Street analyst who asked not to be identified because he is still seeking to gather information on the deal before issuing an opinion.

Penn’s ownership of Barstool has been star-crossed. On one hand it gained access to a younger demographic and saw its social media reach explode with Barstool’s programming, as sportsbooks scrambled for market share. On the other hand, multiple stories of Portnoy’s legal problems roiled the stock more than once, as investors worried about Portnoy risk and regulators appeared to hesitate at issuing Barstool gambling licenses. Barstool also had yet to make money for Penn, posting a $16 million loss for the first six months of 2023. Penn says it will write off between $800 million to $850 million on Barstool, greater than the $551 million total it paid for Barstool, with the difference likely being additional tax benefits the company received.

Portnoy, however, leaves Penn very wealthy.

How much Portnoy owned of Barstool since it was first partially acquired by Penn in 2019 isn’t disclosed. However, it’s believed he owned 49% of the brand at the time (investment fund Chernin Group probably owned 51%). If that’s true, Portnoy probably made at least $150 million in cash and perhaps received 1 million or more shares in Penn when the parties closed the deal on full ownership in February.

If Portnoy owns a million shares of Penn, his departure benefited him even more Wednesday: Penn shares jumped $2.26 a share on the ESPN-Barstool news, a gain of 9%.