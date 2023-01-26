RomoVision, SlimeTime and the Dawn of an AI Revolution in Sport

Today’s guest columnist is Steve Bornstein, president, North America, Genius Sports.

Over the past decade, our lives have been revolutionized by industries that have leveraged data and technology to transform how we interact with content. From personalized music playlists to tailored shopping and store fronts, news and video feeds, these industries have created a new generation of consumer experiences.

The phrase “data is the new oil” is often overused, but on some levels it still rings true. Big data has proliferated across all industries, including sport, although this data in its raw form is not valuable. In a world where data is increasingly abundant, the true value lies in the “refineries.” AI is what can transform that data into value.

So far, the sports industry has yet to experience the disruptive influence that personalization has had on other media verticals, but technical advancements in computer vision and machine learning, paired with the continued transition to more digital forms of sports consumption, put live sports on the precipice of massive change.

At Genius Sports, we have been working on delivering unforgettable sports experiences for over 20 years. It has taken a lot of trial and error, a good amount of vision and grit, and a bit of luck and listening to take data and convert it into a visually compelling narrative that provides added value to our clients and their customers.

However, to build a unique visual story, you need more than just live game statistics and technical wizardry. In many cases you need a personality to help bring the story to life. With our broadcast and streaming partners, including CBS and TSN among others, we have been fortunate enough to find that great combination of storytelling magic.

Marrying Technology and Talent

As showcased in our partnership with CBS, the NFL and Next Gen Stats (NGS), we were able to leverage the expertise of Tony Romo, using his ability to see and predict game action as plays were happening. Our mission was to find ways of marrying Tony’s exceptional understanding of the game with data, and AI technology, to bring viewers closer to the live action on each play. The results have been remarkable.

RomoVision integrates video with NGS tracking data to produce a new form of storytelling. Because the data is available in seconds, with the help of CBS’ production team, we can create detailed images and breakdowns of action immediately across replays. We take the locations of all the players and use our computer vision and AI to automatically integrate data-driven visualizations into the live broadcast, helping millions to track the action on the screen like a quarterback might see the play unfolding in his head.

The response has been incredible, and the feedback has not come just from core NFL fans but also from young casual viewers and people watching and learning about the game for the first time. By the end of our first season, our efforts were rewarded with the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award with CBS at the Sports Emmys.

Listening directly to viewers’ thoughts has been essential, and an extensive feedback program gave us a great mix of quantitative and qualitative data, which combined the emotional and the tactical responses we received.

We listened, we learned, we adjusted—and this season we integrated split-second data and graphics directly into the live viewing experience. For example, as players break the huddle, skill players are identified with a player locator and their name, so you can easily find your favorite players and quickly get more insight into what play a team is running. We also draw route trees directly onto the field, show a QB pocket timer, identify who receives each pass and display player speeds, as well as use this technology to engage an emerging generation of fans.

SlimeTime Players

Another example of using data and technology to personalize content within the Paramount family is the Nickelodeon Nickmas game. The technology that powers these alternative viewing experiences enables Genius Sports to deliver augmented graphics and visuals targeted at a younger, Nickelodeon audience. Similar to using data and cutting-edge technology to help a fan experience the game more like an NFL legend, this same tech stack is used to help engage a younger audience with more playful graphics and live integrations like slime trails.

Our technology has entertained and informed a huge audience this season, including over 32 million fans on CBS’ record-breaking Thanksgiving game.

The NFL has once again leaned forward in embracing technology, media partnerships and fan engagement to lead on business and technological objectives way beyond the field of play, and they have given us the ability to test and to learn as visual storytellers. RomoVision has already succeeded in combining personality with data, along with world class production, but we are excited about what has been built as a best practice, with more to come.

Powering Future Fan Experiences

So what next? We are taking our AI technology to the next level and unlocking ways to adapt and expand it for other broadcasters and streaming platforms.

What can work for our partners at the NFL can be translated to the Premier League and to the NCAA, using AI, interactive visuals, and all elements of gamification to bring a broadcast not just to the screen, but into the conversations of fans of every age and interest level.

Just watch what’s coming … literally. Personalization can transform fandom, and we are excited to be leading the quest.

Prior to joining Genius Sports, Bornstein was founder, president and CEO of NFL Network, and chairman and CEO of ESPN.