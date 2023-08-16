ESPN Fees Slow Meltdown of Traditional TV’s Iceberg of Cash

As much as Disney boss Bob Iger has taken to rattling his novelty Pirates of the Caribbean saber at the traditional pay-TV bundle, there is no cable network that should be in less of a hurry to make the transition to direct-to-consumer than ESPN. No programmer has been able to entirely avoid the pitfalls of cord-cutting, but the reach of Bristol’s flagship brand and its nosebleed-inducing carriage fees put ESPN at a bit of a remove from the rest of the field.

According to Nielsen’s cable coverage estimates, ESPN tumbled into August with a base of 71.3 million subscribers, putting it in approximately 58% of all U.S. TV homes. And while that sub count is down 17% versus the 85.9 million households ESPN reached just five years ago, the network’s declines are still nowhere near as steep as the losses suffered by cable and satellite operators over the same period. If the shrinkage of the bundle has stripped ESPN of 14.6 million linear subs since August 2018, the pay-TV operators saw 33.6 million of their video customers pack it in over the same span.

Like other major cable nets, ESPN has been given a reprieve of sorts, care of the so-called “virtual MVPDs”—the industry’s clumsy way of saying “Hulu and YouTube TV, and things of that nature.” These alternative platforms have helped ESPN maintain a more sturdy grip on an audience that every year is untangling itself from the bundle in greater numbers; more to the point, the sheer amount of money the network extracts from its distributors (traditional and otherwise) will be next to impossible to replace under a DTC scheme.

With an average estimated carriage fee of $9.42 per sub per month, ESPN this year is on track to generate $8.1 billion in affiliate revenue. That’s more than three times what its nearest competitor can boast, as Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT looks to exit 2023 $2.6 billion richer than when it started. (As is the case with corporate sibling TBS, TNT is among the most readily available channels in the bundle, reaching 72.2 homes, or 95% of the multichannel universe. At $3 a pop per month, TNT also benefits from commanding cable’s second-highest carriage fee, although the gap between its price and ESPN’s is considerable.)

Since Iger returned to the Disney captain’s chair in November, he’s serenaded investors with what amounts to a mantra. “Taking our ESPN flagship channels direct-to-consumer is not a matter of if but when,” Iger said during last week’s earnings call, and while Wall Street tends to reward decisive action, it’s hard to fathom how the company will improve upon its legacy business model. Even after accounting for the ongoing churn away from the bundle, the passive generation of billions of dollars every year will be difficult to replicate under a DTC-first scenario.

Disney is doing brisk business with its ESPN+ offering, closing out the most recent quarter with 25.2 million paying customers. But with an average monthly return of $5.45 per sub, ESPN+ represents an ancillary revenue stream.

Sure, $1.65 billion in projected revenue is nothing to scoff at, but it’s not exactly in the rare air of $8.1 billion—and given a flattening in overall consumer uptake, Disney will have to charge more than $27 per sub per month if it’s to match the take it commands under the legacy system. A standard Netflix subscription is $15.49 a month, and even the monthly cost of the hybrid Disney DTC bundle (ad-free Disney+, ad-free Hulu and ad-supported ESPN+) is still $19.99. If there’s uncertainty as to whether Americans will shell out more than $25 a month for a standalone ESPN DTC service, it’s because there are no maps for the place in which Disney now finds itself.

In the here and now, no fewer than seven sports-affiliated cable networks are set to pull in more than $1 billion in carriage fees this year, a stable that includes NBCSN replacement USA Network ($1.6 billion) as well as NFL Network ($1.33 billion), FS1 ($1.29 billion), TBS ($1.2 billion) and ESPN2 ($1.04 billion). Sports and news are the only genres of programming that allow for this level of largesse, and while the distribution pie keeps shriveling, the networks with content that’s designed to be watched in real time have yet to lower their monthly fees.

Bob Iger may be in a hurry to get the DTC revolution underway, but he who acts in haste may come to learn that regret is a far more leisurely pursuit.