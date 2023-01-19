TSN+ to Offer Data-Enhanced Feed of NFL Playoffs for Canadian Streamers

The recently launched TSN+ streaming service will include data-enhanced feeds of NFL playoff games, including the Super Bowl, in partnership with Genius Sports, the companies announced Thursday morning.

Canadian viewers will see on-field augmentation including live player stats and route trails on the streaming feeds, which will otherwise incorporate the traditional broadcast offered on CTV and TSN. Parent company Bell Media is the NFL’s exclusive TV partner in Canada (DAZN also streams games in the country through a deal for NFL Game Pass).

Click to see a video of some of the features offered by TSN+. Screenshot via TSN

TSN+ launched last week alongside the acquisition of PGA Tour Live rights. The service will also host IndyCar coverage and air the soon-to-relaunch XFL. It is currently available for free, though pricing details are expected in the coming weeks. In addition to incremental content not aired on TV, TSN+ will continue expanding augmented versions of top-tier events also available on TSN (which itself is available for $20 per month in addition to being part of bundled offerings).

“We continue to see this be a place where we can offer more of this type of more immersive, deeper experiences into sports that we broadcast for fan bases that we serve,” Bell Media Sports VP Shawn Redmond said in an interview.

Data and visualizations are increasingly finding their ways into football telecasts since player tracking has become standardized. CBS uses Genius’ tech—the company acquired video analytics platform Second Spectrum for $200 million in 2021—for both its kid-focused Nickelodeon-aired games as well as for Tony Romo’s play breakdowns (called RomoVision). In its first year as the exclusive Thursday Night Football broadcaster, Amazon also brought out its own Second Spectrum-powered augmentation wizardry on a “Prime Vision” AltCast.

“We’re thrilled to be powering the most advanced NFL broadcasts available through a unique marriage between our state-of-the-art technology with an innovative new platform to deliver a football first for Canadian NFL fans,” Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said in a statement. “We’re proud to be providing our full suite of broadcast augmentation tools to help bring fans closer to action.”