Wasserman Launches New Speakers Division for Athletes and Entertainers

Sports agency giant Wasserman has established a new speakers division to serve as a hub for its global roster of clients in sports, music, media and entertainment. Wasserman Speakers will be led by Julie Leventhal, who joined the company last year when it acquired Montag Group.

Leventhal brings two decades of experience in the speaking industry and will report to Jason Ranne, who oversees talent representation at Wasserman.

Certain Wasserman clients have already been on the speakers circuit, but the new department will centralize operations and can vet leads, manage offers and handle logistics. Buyers will also benefit.

“Meeting planners are more discerning and looking for different types of talent,” Leventhal said in a phone interview. “They will now have this one-stop shop and entry point into a larger agency. We will have our tentacles in all of the different divisions across Wasserman.”

Wasserman Speakers’ deep client roster includes athletes Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Derrick Rose; media personalities Kenny Smith, Mike Tirico and Scott Van Pelt; and artists A-Trak, Ben Folds, Diplo, Herbie Hancock, Idina Menzel and LeAnn Rimes. Other clients range from Admiral Michael Mullen to celebrity chef Ming Tsai to influencers like Peloton’s Olivia Amato. The speaking circuit can be a lucrative avenue for athletes as they move beyond their playing careers.

Leventhal says the speaking industry has bounced back after COVID-19 largely shut down in-person events. Bookings are mostly for corporations, trade associations, nonprofits, colleges and universities, and events that can be freestanding or tied to something like the Super Bowl with corporate hospitality.

Other large agencies, such as CAA, Excel, Octagon and WME also have standalone divisions for speakers.

Wasserman has expanded from its athlete roots since it was founded by Casey Wasserman two decades ago; it now also represents musicians, brands and sports properties.

The company has been on a buying spree of late. Last week, it reached a deal to acquire London-based CSM Sport & Entertainment, which was the largest acquisition for the firm since a private equity investment from Providence Equity in November. Wasserman’s other additions in the sports agency space over the last 13 months include Mullhaupt Management, Jet Sports Management, BSE Media Group, Caric Sports Management and Squadra Sports Management.