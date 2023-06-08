Ongoing Writers’ Strike Reinforces Value of Live Sports

Now in its second month, the Writers’ Guild of America strike is expected to extend well into the summer, which has left network programming execs scrambling to plug all the scripted holes in their fall schedules. The bright spot, if there is one: The networks’ most valuable properties, sports telecasts, remain as healthy as ever.

That broadcasters are feeling less than optimistic about a speedy resolution to the writers’ strike is apparent at a glance at the 2023-24 primetime lineup; but for a one-hour block of weekly repeats of the sitcom Abbott Elementary, ABC’s fall roster is given over exclusively to unscripted fare, while Fox’s grid remains portentously blank. For its part, CBS has delayed the launch of its summer flagship Big Brother until Aug. 2, which effectively guarantees that the thrice-weekly competition series will be serving as a placeholder through October.

While the fall season may give off a provisional funk reminiscent of the COVID-derailed 2020-21 campaign, the networks’ sports properties are in no danger of being sidelined by the work stoppage. Already the only game in town, sports is expected to gobble up an even greater share of advertising dollars as the general-entertainment marketplace falters. Marquee events are selling like proverbial hotcakes; according to media buyers, 60% of CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery’s March Madness inventory has already been auctioned off, while automakers have begun making a run on Super Bowl LVIII units.

The demand for sports is only growing. Much of this dynamic is informed by rapid changes in how Americans consume video; per Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, broadcast deliveries hit yet another record low last season, with the average non-sports program notching 3.69 million viewers per episode, of whom just 544,573 were members of the 18-49 demo. That marks a 17% decline versus the year-ago period, when the Big Four’s entertainment series averaged an already underwhelming 652,414 adults under 50 per airing.

Simply put, there is no longer any such thing as a scripted reach vehicle. Case in point: TV’s top-rated scripted series, the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon, averaged just shy of 757,000 adults 18-49 per airing this past season. Ten years ago, Sheldon precursor The Big Bang Theory scared up 5.61 million members of the demo in each of its first-run episodes. In the span of a decade, the turnout for broadcast’s biggest primetime hit has shrunk by 87%.

Even before the WGA strike threatened to upset the primetime apple cart, the elevated demand for live sports inventory had begun to alter the chemistry of the June-July upfront bazaar. “Go back five years, and sports wasn’t even in the upfront. It always moved seasonably,” Adam Schwartz, senior VP, director of sports media for Horizon Media, said. “It wasn’t until a few months before football season kicked off, or a few months before MLB got underway, that people started writing deals.”

Today, however, the entertainment ratings are no longer there. “The only place you can get reach now is in sports,” he said.

Fox in 2017 began shifting to a sports-first programming model, in what looks like a prescient move. With its lean two-hour primetime window and a portfolio that includes the NFL, Big Ten football, Major League Baseball and NASCAR, sports now accounts for approximately 77% of the time viewers spend with the network. Last year, the NFL alone provided Fox with more than half (55%) of Fox’s total viewing time, while racking up nearly one-third of the time spent with legacy broadcasters CBS (32%) and NBC (31%).

The NFL’s outsized impact on our collective viewing habits has made it a must-buy for deep-pocketed advertisers, especially those trying to move cars off the lot and get fannies in seats during a relatively short promotional window. “With the NFL, you know it’s going to deliver ratings for 20 straight weeks,” Schwartz said. “And the composition of that audience is like nothing else. Women make up around 40% of that massive audience, which means there are more of them watching NFL games than anything else on television.” That skew is of particular interest to advertisers, given that women control as much as 80% of all U.S. discretionary spending.

Sports offers the closest thing to a sure-fire marketing platform. “Brands that are not traditional sports spenders are leaning into the space a bit more,” Schwartz said. “At the very least, a lot of brands that had once steered clear of sports are now dipping a toe in, because it’s the only platform where you can draw an audience that can move the sales needle.”

Most entertainment is now consumed outside live network broadcast windows, on viewers’ schedules rather than broadcasters’ or advertisers’. Given that, Schwartz said, “Sports is the only place where you can run an ad on Thursday that people will actually see before you launch a sale or open a movie on Friday.”

Naturally, a big-reach platform with a 98% live-viewing rate doesn’t come cheap. By Wells Fargo equity analyst Steven Cahall’s reckoning, the cost of reaching 1,000 sports viewers is $70, while the average broadcast CPM is around $47. And the bigger the sporting event, the higher the cost of landing an in-game spot; for example, time in the Fox/CBS national NFL windows, averaged out to nearly $900,000 for each 30-second unit purchased during last year’s upfront. By comparison, Fox’s highest-rated scripted series (9-1-1) pulled down $120,000 per spot during the 2022-23 bazaar.

For marketers looking to test the NFL waters, ad buys have to be made rather quickly. More than half of the in-game inventory is already spoken for, thanks to the sheer volume of multiyear deals brokered by the networks and media agencies. Meanwhile, the cost of waiting out the fall sports market can be ruinous; even in a softer ad environment, when scatter rates are just a few percentage points higher than the prices established during the upfront, it’s best to avoid paying any premium on NFL units. A meager 5% bump in the fall scatter market will drive the cost of a 30-second but in Sunday Night Football well over the $900,000 mark—and that pricey purchase will not be insured with a ratings guarantee. If your game doesn’t deliver the projected volume of impressions, that’s just tough luck.

On the other hand, under-deliveries for units purchased in the upfront can earn an advertiser a compensatory unit in a top-tier sports broadcast. Conglomerates that control a good deal of cable inventory often find themselves bereft of sufficient make-good opportunities, a shortfall a savvy buyer can convert into a football freebie. Cable projections are particularly tough to meet, given the rapidity with which the subscriber base is eroding. By the end of the first quarter of 2023, bundled pay-TV subs had plummeted 11% versus the year-ago period, with operators reporting a headcount of some 58.6 million subs. That brings cable/satellite/telco-TV’s penetration down to just 47% of all TV homes, a far cry from the sector’s peak, when nearly nine out of every 10 homes subscribed to the bundle.

While most desirable sports-TV inventory can go fast, Schwartz says that the programming arms race has created plenty of live options. “As great as sports is, there is an awful lot of inventory out there,” he said, noting that an increase in niche offerings means there’s more than enough sports tonnage to go around. “A soft scatter market takes a lot of urgency out of the market, and we’ll have certain clients tell us that rather than jump in during the upfront, they’ll take their chances and see if we might be able to pull off a fire-sale deal at the last minute. That strategy can really pay off.”

So as much as advertisers shouldn’t dawdle over high-impact investments, a more patient approach may yield more value for second- and third-tier sports. The anticipated sports free-for-all has yet to get underway. “We’re moving slowly,” Schwartz said. “A couple clients have registered their budgets, but we still have a lot of work to do. And because there’s still a lot of uncertainty hanging over the economy and the TV marketplace, our clients are a lot more demanding, and so it’s just a longer conversation.”

All told, sports continues to be the straw that stirs TV’s drink, particularly tent-pole events. If you dilly-dallied over your planned FIFA Women’s World Cup activation, you’re pretty much out of luck. But for clients who don’t mind eschewing a ratings guarantee, there should be plenty of the more quotidian stuff—such as midweek MLB games, college basketball and tennis—to go around in scatter. Demand is expected to be just as elevated as it was last year, but the upfront is unlikely to be colored by a sense of urgency.

“I think it’ll be a little bit of a drawn-out upfront overall,” Schwartz said. “We always try to time the market appropriately, in order to ensure that our brands will realize the maximum benefit from their investments. But we’ll end up in a good place, I know that for sure, by the time September comes.”