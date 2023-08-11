Zuckerberg, Musk Fight Shaping up as Circus Moronicus

While there’s still a non-zero chance that Elon Musk will punk out of his fight with fellow billionaire/destroyer of the American psyche Mark Zuckerberg, history suggests that the South African will get his eggs scrambled in Italy.

In a series of tweets, or whatever we’re supposed to call them now, Musk on Friday indicated that the proposed cage fight would go forward, and would be live-streamed on the platforms formerly known as Twitter and Facebook. Dana White’s MMA empire has been excluded from the party, as Musk told his 152.6 million followers that the fight “will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).”

No date has been set for the brawl, and Musk’s subsequent posts—rendered in what can only be characterized as Bongwater Latin—were the usual hash of edgelord nonsense.

If precedent is anything to go by, Musk may want to reconsider stepping into the l’Ottagono with Zuckerberg. An endomorph v. ectomorph pairing usually favors the latter, at least as far as celebrities who don’t know how to fight are concerned. Way back in May 2002, the 7’ 7”, 200-lb former NBA curiosity Manute Bol won a decision against the 6’2”, 350-lb William “the Refrigerator” Perry in a listless match that was broadcast to 10.2 million viewers.

The portents are even grimmer when you look at what happened earlier on Fox’s Celebrity Boxing card. In a meeting of television’s two most grating sitcom characters, fading Sweathog Ron “Horshack” Palillo was soundly battered by Bayside High alum Dustin “Screech” Diamond. On what’s probably an unrelated note, both combatants are now dead.

Of the scores of rubberneckers who watched the second, and final, installment of Fox’s train-wreck pugilism series, 6.49 million were members of the adults 18-49 demo. To say that today’s broadcasters would maim for those kinds of numbers is not even a tiny bit hyperbolic; per Nielsen, the highest-rated episode of primetime TV this past season was the Sept. 18 installment of CBS’ 60 Minutes, which averaged 2.35 million viewers under 50—thanks in part to a huge NFL lead-in. (The average delivery for all broadcast primetime shows in 2022-23: 544,573 adults 18-49 per episode. Yep.)

Historic farces aside, Zuckerberg has age on his side (at 39, he’s 13 years Musk’s junior) and, well, he’s in fine physical condition. Musk, on the other hand, appears to live on a steady diet of whatever the Boer version of cannoli is, although that may work in his favor, given the fight’s Italian setting. There’s no way to legally bet on this at the moment, but the Elon’s-going-to-wear-a-T-shirt-like-a-stout-lad-at-a-pool-party line should open at around +900.

More to the point, it is never wise to engage in fisticuffs with a man who was captain of the fencing team. Those guys are notoriously wily; also, they tend to own a whole bunch of swords.

Musk has said that all proceeds from the event will “go to veterans,” although he did not offer any further details regarding the hypothetical disbursements.

If the brawling bazillionaires hope to set an all-time audience record, they’ll have to top the 4.6 million pay-per-view buys notched by the Mayweather–Pacquiao fight in May 2015. That bout grossed north of $600 million.

Should the fight actually take place, Zuckerberg—who said Thursday that he was “not holding my breath” on that count—is expected to be a heavy favorite. As of today, Oddspedia has him listed at -588 to Musk’s +350. If there’s any justice in this sad old world, both of these tiresome nerds will knock each other out simultaneously, like Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed at the end of the first sequel.