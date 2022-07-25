Chipper Jones Lists Big Atlanta Mansion for $15 Million

Though Larry “Chipper” Jones’ sprawling Atlanta mansion only just popped up for sale with a whopping $15 million ask, the retired Atlanta Braves star and MLB Hall of Famer has already downsized into a considerably smaller but no-less-stunning home in the picturesque North Georgia Mountains, according to Dirt.

As first reported by Realtor.com, the Florida native and his former Playboy model wife Taylor Higgins paid $3 million in early February for a log cabin-style home nestled along the shores of Lake Blue Ridge. Resting on a 1-acre parcel in the sparsely populated Fannin County town of Morganton, amid the Chattahoochee National Forest, the place was built in 2005 and originally listed for just under $3.3 million.

This is not the first time Jones has dipped his toes into the proverbial real estate pool in the Blue Ridge area. In 2014, two years after his playing career ended, he paid $1.4 million for a 5,000-square-foot cabin that he subsequently sold about five years later for a $150,000 profit.

As for his newly acquired home, the wood-sided and shingle-roof structure is tucked away on a gated and heavily wooded parcel spanning an acre, and features five bedrooms and six baths in a little more than 5,700 square feet on two levels boasting soaring ceilings and wood paneling throughout.

Especially standing out on the main level is an open-concept great room area displaying a living room with a massive wood-burning fireplace and an adjacent dining room with a custom wet bar. There’s also a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in peninsula and high-end stainless appliances that has a keeping room on one side and breakfast nook on the other.

Four guest bedrooms and two large baths can be found upstairs, as well as a spacious master retreat decked out with a fireplace, walk-in closet, and luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a jetted tub and separate shower.

Elsewhere is a den/recreation room that opens to a screen porch, glass-encased wine closet and sauna, plus guest quarters with a kitchen atop the attached two-car garage; and outdoors, the professionally landscaped grounds host a fireside lounge area and boat dock sporting a roof deck.

Both sides of the deal were handled by Kim Knutzen of Ansley Real Estate Mountain & Lake, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.