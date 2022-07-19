In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region.

Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt after a fire, the nearly 10,000-square-foot home was also formerly owned by NASCAR champ Joe Nemechek and his wife Andrea. First listed by Nemechek for just under $11 million in 2009, the asking price was lowered to $8.4 million before ultimately going to Stenhouse for a heavily discounted but undisclosed amount at the end of 2013.

Sited in a suburban residential community near Lake Norman, where nearby neighbors include Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Bush, the so-called “Finncastle” is showcased by a stucco and stone main house with five bedrooms and eight baths. Glitzy amenities filtered throughout the 140-acre parcel include a pool and spa flanked by a cabana, putting green, gym, 3-acre pond, guest quarters and two separate garages with room for up to eight vehicles; there’s also 18 European-style horse stalls, and a large covered arena sporting a viewing area and sound system.

A lengthy gated driveway passes through sprawling white-fenced pastures and paddocks before winding up at a porte-cochère. From there, ornate wrought-iron front doors open into a double-height entry foyer displaying a bridal staircase and chandelier dangling from a sky-lit ceiling. Other highlights include a soaring great room resting beneath a vaulted wood-beam ceiling, which comes complete with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and walls of glass opening to a massive terrace ideal for al fresco entertaining.

A gourmet kitchen outfitted with a curving eat-in island, pricey La Cornue range, butler’s pantry and breakfast nook connects to a cozy family room, and around the corner is a formal dining room hosting a glass-encased wine display. Elsewhere is a sumptuous master retreat adorned with a fireside seating area and luxe bath, along with a plush movie theater and billiard/game room.

Stenhouse, 34, is a JTG Daugherty Racing driver best-known for winning the GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway and Coke Zero 400 at the Daytona International Speedway during the 2017 NASCAR Cup season. Currently 25th in the Cup standings, he also gained notoriety for dating former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick from 2012-2017; he got engaged to longtime girlfriend Madyson Joye in November 2021.

The listing is held by Josh Tucker and Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties.