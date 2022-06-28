Vijay Singh Puts Hawaiian Estate on the Market at $23 Million

As one of the PGA Tour’s highest career earners, with more than $71 million in prize money and many millions more in endorsement deals, Vijay Singh is able to live a life luxury with a small portfolio of plum properties that extend from the East Coast all the way to Hawaii.

The 59-year-old links maestro hopes to lighten his real estate load, however, with the $23 million listing of his vast oceanfront estate in Honomu, on the rugged east coast of the Big Island of Hawaii, according to Dirt. Should he get anywhere near the asking price, the professional putter will more than quadruple the $5.5 million tax records indicate he paid for the property about 13 years ago.

A gated drive passes through a stand of Norfolk pines that give way to towering royal palms as it makes it way to the front of the 52-acre estate’s 9,000-square-foot mansion that presides over numerous acres of manicured lawn and a mile of ocean frontage, perfect for practicing his swing, working on his putting technique and teeing balls off the cliff into the ocean.

Built in 2004, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a couple more powder rooms for guests, the rusticated stone and stucco home doesn’t adhere to typical Hawaiian architectural tropes but looks rather like a suburban mansion in Cleveland or Connecticut. For family and guest, there’s also a one-bedroom, one-bath Ohana unit.

Highlights of the commodious, comfortable, and casually luxurious residence include a double-height foyer, spacious living and dining rooms, an up-to-date chef’s kitchen, an elevator, a library lined in custom bookshelves, and a laundry room larger than most peoples’ kitchens. All by itself, the second-floor primary suite spans 2,800 square feet, with a fireplace, a private sitting room, and a closet large enough to park an SUV. The sprawling suite opens to a wraparound lanai that offers dreamy coastline, horizon, and ocean views.

An arched lanai overlooks the simple rectangular swimming pool and a broad swathe of lawn that rolls down the the cliff’s edge above the pounding surf. Listings held by Kenneth Springer at Hawaii Life show there’s 10 acres of Macadamia nut trees, along with citrus and avocado orchards.

The property is serviced by local utilities but a private well and a photovoltaic array provide most of the water and power needed, while an equipment barn contains all the necessary equipment to maintain the estate.

The Fiji-born golfer’s other homes include a two-plus-acre compound in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., which he and his wife Ardena Seth have owned since 2001, as well as a four-bedroom duplex penthouse in New York City that records show they scooped up in 2009 for about $5.7 million.