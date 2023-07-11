Jared Goff Buys ‘Modern Family’ Producer’s Beach House for $10.5M

This South Bay mansion sold for $10.5 million back in the spring, though it’s only now become known that the buyer of the celeb-pedigreed home was Jared Goff, the former L.A. Rams quarterback who led the team to the 2018 Super Bowl before he was traded to the Detroit Lions.

Records show Goff paid Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker and his photographer wife, Annette Lombardi, the exact asking price of $10.5 million for the French Country-style spread, which was just hoisted up for rent at $30,000 per month. Previously owned by MLB pitcher Ken Brett, the place was also occupied by Shaquille O’Neill early on in his Lakers career.

Built in the late 1980s, and extensively renovated and expanded in the years since, the stucco and terracotta-roof structure rests on an almost quarter-acre corner parcel in the affluent Hill Section of Manhattan Beach, just minutes from the ocean and Veterans Parkway greenbelt. Inside, five bedrooms and eight baths are filtered across a little more than 5,700 square feet of living space on three levels, all of it boasting high wood-beam ceilings, and a mix of white oak and stone floors.

A double-height entry foyer displaying a curving floating staircase leads into the main level, which is highlighted by a formal living room spotlighted by a wood-burning fireplace. A wet bar-equipped family room adjoins the gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with an eat-in island, top-tier appliances and an accompanying dining area with a pair of built-in hutches. Two sets of French doors flow outside, and elsewhere is a spacious office sporting a built-in desk.

Upstairs, the ocean-view master retreat is decked out with a stone fireplace, sitting area and Juliette balconies, as well as a luxe bath adorned with dual vanities, a dressing area, freestanding soaking tub, large steam shower and walk-in closet. Just down the hallway are four more bedrooms, another office and a library lined with bookshelves; and down on the lower level is a screening/game room with its own kitchenette.

Outdoors, the landscaped grounds host a pool and spa surrounded by a sundeck, along with a pool house, fire-pit lounge area, and bar and barbecue station. There’s also attached garage space for three vehicles.

In addition to his newly acquired Manhattan Beach house, the 28-year-old California native—who is engaged to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christen Harper—also owns a Cape Cod-style house in the seaside town of Hermosa Beach that he bought for $5.8 million in 2020 and a Michigan home in the Bloomfield Hills suburb of Detroit.