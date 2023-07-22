MSG v. NYC? How the Garden’s Future Is Tied to Penn Station Redo

Last week, the New York City Planning Commission voted to renew Madison Square Garden’s operating permit, which expires on July 24, but the process is not finished. The City Council still has to approve the measure, and the commission added conditions.

The renewal will run for 10 years, but the caveats stipulate that the Garden must make improvements around the site and return to the commission in six months to prove its changes are compatible with a plan to redevelop Penn Station, which sits below the arena.

The station update is long overdue. Penn, a catacomb of dark, cramped hallways and staircases serving aging and inefficient tracks, has been a target of redevelopment for decades. But design options are severely limited by the arena squatting on top of it and the project has been repeatedly undermined by one of the many constituencies involved—including the Dolan family.

The debate has often been contentious. After a controversy over the use of facial-recognition technology at MSG last year, the City Council suggested it might deny the operating permit’s renewal. MSG responded with a release noting that if the permit is not renewed, the company “would be permitted to raze the Garden and build another structure above Penn Station on an as-of-right basis.” In real estate lingo, “as-of-right” means that as long as a developer complies with all applicable zoning regulations, it can largely do whatever it wants, including an enlargement.

Government officials have not necessarily backed down. Speaking at an MTA board meeting about a proposal to buy the Theater at MSG for up to $500 million as part of the redevelopment, MTA head Janno Lieber said, “The Dolans have gotten a pretty good deal from New Yorkers so far. I don’t want to pay in hundreds of millions more to that account right now.”

To add to the tumult, the MTA, charged with developing the master plan, is working on a design for the new station that will be complete next summer. In the meantime, a consortium of private architecture and building firms led by ASTM has submitted its own, less expensive plan. Everyone is behaving for the moment, and MSG indicated it was onboard to comply with the conditions set out by the commission, but anything could happen. Here are the details.

The Structures

Madison Square Garden

Capacity: 18,496

Year built: 1968. It’s the oldest arena in the NBA, although it underwent a three-year, $1 billion interior refurbishing starting in 2011.

Annual events: More than 300, making it one of the busiest venues in the world.

Location: A rectangle between 31st and 33rd Streets and from Seventh to Eighth Avenue. The complex includes the arena, the 5,600-seat Theater at MSG, Penn Station, two subway lines and an office tower known as Two Penn Plaza. It’s the Garden’s third location—It stood at 26th and Madison Avenue from 1879 to 1924 (rebuilt once), and at Eighth Avenue and 59th Street from 1925 to 1968.

Property taxes: $0. With the city’s finances crumbling in the 1970s, New York offered MSG’s owners a tax exemption to keep the teams in the city—the deal extended in perpetuity. Then-Mayor Ed Koch said afterwards he thought the term was only 10 years. Earlier this month New York’s Independent Budget Office estimated the provision has cost the city $942,000 million in lost revenue since 1982.

Penn Station

Capacity: 450 trains a day, roughly, which it operates at currently.

Passengers: 600,000-plus a day, making it the busiest transit hub in the Western Hemisphere.

Year built: The original building, a massive, columned neo-Classical structure was built in 1910 and torn down in 1963. The tracks in use were installed in 1910 and are an ongoing cause of delays.

The Ownership Matrix

Amtrak owns the commuter rail station; the MTA owns the subway lines; the Dolan family owns the theater and MSG, including the air rights above it; Vornado Realty Trust owns Two Penn Plaza. The Long Island Rail Road and NJ Transit are big-ticket tenants; New York City controls the zoning and permitting. Federal, state, city and individual borough leaders all have a say, as does the Empire State Development Corporation. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s last press release on the topic included quotes from 40 officials, ranging from Congress members to community board chairs.

The MTA Plan

Cost: $7-$10 billion

Timeline: Five years from groundbreaking

Designers: FXCollaborative, WSP and John McAslan

Design: A 450-foot long glass-domed train hall that runs mid-block and lets in natural light. It opens onto a single level, double-height concourse that eliminates the congested, cramped and crowded passageways and simplifies navigation while adding 18 more escalators or stairs and 11 more elevators to platforms.

Drawback: It would eliminate the pedestrian bridge that most attendees use to access the Garden.

The ASTM Plan

Cost: $6 billion, and the company has promised to pay for overruns

Timeline: Six years

Designers: ASTM, Severud Associates, HOK, PAU

Design: “Two main train halls accessed by a grand Eighth Avenue entrance with 55’ high ceilings and a mid-block hall with 105’ high ceilings and a series of windows and skylights that bring natural light,” says ASTM’s website. This plan would also change the layout to a single level while increasing track access. It includes the proposal to buy the theater from the Dolans for up to $500 million, although it also calls for MSG to pay to have the Garden clad in stone.

Drawback: The MTA estimates that only 30% of the station’s users enter through Eighth Ave.

The Hybrid

The MTA is officially in charge of the process, but at a recent press conference unveiling the Authority’s plans, Gov. Hochul left the door open to other possibilities. “We’re not standing here wed to a plan,” she said. “Everybody has an opportunity to show us their vision.”

Some sort of partnership between the MTA and a private group is still a possibility, either ASTM or someone else, and almost any of the stakeholders could force it to happen. The state and city used a similar approach to build a new terminal at La Guardia airport and Moynihan Train Hall in recent years.

In other words, this is far from decided. And moving the Garden is still a possibility.

The Move

At a community board meeting earlier this year, Joel Fisher, an executive vice president at MSG, told attendees at a community board the company would consider relocating to one suggested spot a few blocks away. The next day, a Garden spokesperson issued a comment: “If there was a realistic plan presented to us, that was centrally located, in close proximity to mass transit, and that addressed the $8.5 billion in public funding that Empire State Development has estimated it would cost to move the Garden, we would of course listen.”

The Politics

MSG employs powerful lobbyists in the New York state capital of Albany, and James Dolan wields his money and influence ruthlessly. He almost single-handedly submarined a proposed football stadium on the west side of Manhattan and has donated to the opponents of political adversaries. A Garden-funded PAC, Coalition to Restore New York, has worked in opposition to more expansive Penn Station renovation plans in recent years, and proposals to revoke the Garden’s tax exemption have faced similar forms of dissuasion.

The leverage may be waning, though. The teams haven’t won a championship in what might as well be forever—51 years for the Knicks, 29 for the Rangers—which fans blame on ownership. Public opinion is not on MSG’s side. While it’s likely no one in public office wants to cross Dolan, they also don’t seem inclined to pay him billions of dollars to move his cash-cow arena.

Still, officials must be wary of Dolan’s wishes, because if he doesn’t like the plan, he could tie the project up in lawsuits for years.

The Future

Unknown.



