MSG Sports Hires Real Madrid’s Hopkinson to Run Team Business Operations

David Hopkinson will succeed Kristin Bernert, who announced she would be departing the company earlier this year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has announced David Hopkinson will be its new Executive Vice President and President of Team Business Operations.

Hopkinson will now lead the commercial strategy for the New York Knicks (NBA), New York Rangers (NHL), the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). He’ll also oversee other assets, including esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League Franchise. Managing the business operations for those teams, Hopkinson will directly oversee core functions, such as strategic planning, marketing and ticketing. He will report to President and CEO of MSG Sports Andrew Lustgarten.

Hopkinson brings more than 25 years of experience to his new position, the vast majority of which was spent with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Hopkinson served in a variety of roles, culminating with chief commercial officer, responsible for revenue for the Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) and Toronto FC (MLS). Most recently, he was the Global Head of Partnerships for the Real Madrid, one of the top revenue-generating soccer clubs in the world.

“We are pleased to welcome David to MSG Sports…. His expertise will be valuable as we continue to build on the legacy of our iconic brands to drive long term success for our company,” Lustgarten said in a statement.

Hopkinson succeeds Kristin Bernert, who announced she would be departing the company earlier this year. Bernert, who has been with MSG since 2011 agreed to stay until a successor was found, will assist Hopkinson in transitioning before officially leaving the post she held since December 2019.

“Kristin has played a critical role in the company’s evolution over the last nine years…. We are grateful for her contributions as well as her continued commitment during this transition period,” Lustgarten said.