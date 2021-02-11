RedBird Capital Buys Into Wasserman Media

RedBird Capital has purchased a significant minority stake in Wasserman Media, the sports marketing and talent agency founded by Casey Wasserman, according to people familiar with the plans.

The stake is between 30% and 40%, the people said. The valuation isn’t immediately known.

Founded in 2002, Wasserman has grown into one of the sports world’s more prominent dealmakers. The company represents athletes, broadcasters and celebrities, such as Auston Matthews, Breanna Stewart and Giancarlo Stanton. It also acts as a consultancy for companies and venues.

Wasserman’s many internal brands include marketing agency Laundry Service, the media network Athlete Exchange and The Collective, a division of the company dedicated to women in sports and entertainment. Casey Wasserman is chair of both the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics host committee and the 2022 Super Bowl host committee.

A representative for Wasserman declined immediate comment. A representative for RedBird, a private equity firm founded by Gerry Cardinale, declined to comment. The firm recently announced it was opening an office in Los Angeles.