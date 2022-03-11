777 Partners Acquires Belgian Soccer Club Standard Liege

U.S.-based 777 Partners has reached an agreement to acquire Standard Liège, a top soccer club in Belgium, people familiar with the deal told Sportico.

Both parties have signed a binding term sheet for 777 Partners to acquire all of owner Bruno Venanzi’s shares, and the deal is expected to close in a few weeks.

This is the third major club purchased by the Miami investment firm in the last six months. The firm acquired full ownership of Genoa C.F.C., Italy’s oldest football club, in September, and last month announced plans to acquire a 70% stake in Vasco da Gama, one of the top soccer clubs in Brazil.

In addition, 777 Partners has a significant stake in Spain’s Sevilla FC, the British Basketball League, and the London Lions basketball team in its portfolio. The firm also owns Fanatiz, a streaming service for European and Hispanic audiences in more than 90 countries around the world.