Fenway Sports Group Exploring Liverpool Sale

Fenway Sports Group is exploring a sale of English soccer giant Liverpool, according to someone familiar with the plans.

The group has been working with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) for more than a year to consider potential outside investment. Recently, however, Fenway has shifted that interest to include a full sale, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool,“ Fenway said in a statement. “FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.“

Representatives for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Representatives for Goldman Sachs didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. The Athletic was the first to report news of the sale interest.

Liverpool, which Sportico valued last year at $4.14 billion, becomes just the latest multibillion-dollar sports team to retain bankers to explore a potential sale. Others include the NFL’s Washington Commanders ($4.78 billion), the NBA’s Phoenix Suns ($1.92 billion), the NHL’s Ottawa Senators ($655 million), and two MLB clubs—the Los Angeles Angels ($2.5 billion) and Washington Nationals ($2.23 billion).

Fenway Sports Group, which purchased Liverpool in 2010, also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, the Pittsburgh Penguins and television network NESN, and has expressed interest in owning an NBA franchise. Last year private equity firm RedBird Capital bought more than 10% of Fenway for $750 million.

Liverpool is one of Europe’s most successful clubs in recent years, including winning a Champions League title in 2018-19, and a Premier League title in 2019-20.