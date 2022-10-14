Suns’ Owner Sarver Plans to Keep LaLiga Club Mallorca

While Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver is selling his basketball franchises in the wake of his suspension by the NBA, Sportico has learned he is holding on to another major team, Real Club Deportivo Mallorca of the top-flight Spanish soccer league.

Andy Kohlberg, Mallorca president and Sarver’s business partner of 20 years, said that the NBA report will not change how the club is managed going forward.

“As President of Real Mallorca, I can assure all our stakeholders that the club has always been run in a professional manner, respecting the rights of all stakeholders regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, economic or religious origins,” Kohlberg said in a statement. Sarver didn’t reply to multiple requests for comment.

Former USMNT player and minority owner Stuart Holden confirmed that the ownership of Real Mallorca will remain the same.

“The NBA has completed its investigations of Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns organization, which covered a period of 18 years,” Kohlberg’s statement said. “While the NBA’s report identifies issues of concern, it is most significant that the report concluded that there ‘was no finding that Sarver’s conduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus.’”

Sarver and Kohlberg bought Real Mallorca in 2016 for $23 million, and besides Holden the ownership group includes former Suns point guard and current Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and former USMNT midfielders KyleMartino.

Since the acquisition, the club has been promoted to the first division and is currently in 12th place in LaLiga.