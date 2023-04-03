WWE, UFC Announce $21 Billion Merger Controlled by Endeavor

WWE and UFC are getting into the ring together.

The wrestling and mixed martial arts leagues announced they will be merging into a new company that will be mostly controlled by UFC parent Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR). Endeavor will control the business by virtue of its 51% equity in the combination, and 49% of the equity will be held by current WWE shareholders. It will be an all-stock transaction that values the entertainment enterprises at a combined of $21.4 billion, including WWE at $9.3 billion, a 35% premium to its stock price.

The companies announced the deal Monday morning.

The executive leadership of both companies will have a hand in running the new, to-be-named business. Ari Emmanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will also be CEO of the new venture. Endeavor COO Mark Shapiro will extend that title to the new business as well.

WWE founder Vince McMahon will become the executive chairman of the board of the new company. Dana White stays as president of UFC, while Nick Khan will be president of WWE.

(This story has been updated to accurately reflect the WWE’s value along with McMahon’s new title.)