Tyson-Jones Bout Puts Cannabis In Spotlight With Weedmaps Deal

Weedmaps will sponsor Triller’s upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight as the cannabis industry software company looks to expand its sports marketing efforts. Weedmaps branding will appear in the ring and on screen during the $49.99 pay-per-view, and a content spot featuring rapper Nas will air twice during the show.

The event will also feature a Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson bout and performances from Lil Wayne, French Montana and others.

“We very much try to find things that haven’t been done by cannabis companies before,” Weedmaps CMO Juanjo Feijoo said. “We’re always trying to find ways to remove the stigma of cannabis and break into the mainstream.”

In a statement, Tyson said: “I’m a proud advocate for cannabis legalization, so this partnership with Weedmaps is particularly close to my heart. This is a significant moment for the cannabis industry, and I am committed to doing my part to fight for change.”

Weedmaps has worked with the 54-year-old former world champion before and includes reviews for some of his Tyson Ranch products on its site. The company has also sponsored X Games athletes but is making a push into other venues, including potential partnerships with athletes in America’s most popular leagues. “We’re very actively in conversations trying to explore ways to play a bigger role in sports,” Feijoo said.

The Triller deal is part of a larger six-month tie-in, and one of the largest for Weedmaps, according to Feijoo, who added that Triller’s general counsel, Brian Blatz, had past connections in the cannabis world, making a deal easier.

Triller, often described as a TikTok competitor, grew as a music-video creation platform featuring AI tools, with users including Kendrick Lamar and T.I., and celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. While Saturday’s event will air globally starting at 8 p.m. ET, it will also be available to watch on the app via PPV.