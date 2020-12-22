NHL Helmet Ads to Debut with New Jersey Devils Prudential Deal, Capital One in Washington

As the NHL prepares for its 56-game season to kick off on Jan. 13, the New Jersey Devils have announced that longtime partner Prudential Financial will have its brand marks on the Devils helmets for the 2020-2021 season. This will be the first time an NHL helmet will don a brand logo. The image will appear on the Devils helmet beginning at the team’s training camp.

The Washington Capitals also announced a season-long partnership with financial corporation Capital One to be the team’s helmet sponsor for home and away games. The Capitals play their home games at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

As part of the Devil’s helmet partnership, Prudential Financial and the team will donate new co-branded helmets to youth hockey players in New Jersey, the latest in a series of collaborations between the two organizations that also includes hosting charity golf outings, supporting the armed forces and sponsoring the Grammy Museum Experience.

“For as long as we have called Newark home, Prudential Financial has been with us every step of the way,” said New Jersey Devils president Jake Reynolds. “Prudential Financial was our first and only call when such a significant opportunity for brand placement and association was made available by the NHL. For our shared values, commitment to our fans, community, youth education and programming and so much more, Prudential was a natural partner whose esteemed brand we are proud to see alongside our own for this special 2020-21 season opportunity.”

Outside of its logo appearing on the team’s helmets, Prudential Financial has been the naming rights sponsor for the Devils home arena since 2007, paying $105.3 million over 20 years.

