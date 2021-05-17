Jordan Brand Made Denny Hamlin a Special Air Jordan 1 For Racing

Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers are typically made for the basketball courts, but for Jordan Brand’s latest creation, a popular Air Jordan silhouette has been updated for the racing tracks, Footwear News reports.

The athletic powerhouse unveiled the new Air Jordan 1 Racer, a player-exclusive version of the popular Air Jordan 1 designed for NASCAR driver and Jordan Brand athlete Denny Hamlin. This is Hamlin’s third racing PE with the brand and similar to the prior styles, Hamlin and designer Tobie Hatfield prioritized heat protection, flexibility and comfort for both on and off the racing track.

The Air Jordan 1 Racer boasts a heat-resistant material on the upper embossed with a pattern using Hamlin’s No. 11 combined with fireproof suede overlay panels. Adding to the design are fireproof shoelaces while a large Jumpman branding is stamped on the sides and a rubber outsole underneath. The shoe wears an orange and blue-based color scheme referencing Hamlin’s team colors.

“Nine times out of 10, if you see me on the street, I’m wearing Air Jordan 1s,” Hamlin said. “This Air Jordan 1 Racer PE is special for a lot of reasons. Jordan Brand actually built the heat shield into the heel of my shoe, so my feet never get too hot. This is also the first time my racing shoe has the Air Jordan wings logo on it, and of course, there’s the Jumpman logo.”

Jordan Brand confirmed that the Air Jordan 1 Racer PE is designed specifically for Hamlin and will not be releasing at retailers.