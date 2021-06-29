Team USA’s Female Athletes Will Wear Kim Kardashian’s Skims at the Olympics

Kim Kardashian is lending a hand to Team USA for this year’s summer Olympics in Tokyo.

It was announced today that the reality star’s brand Skims has entered a licensing deal with Team USA, which includes a limited-edition collection of undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear designed for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic female athletes.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, adding that she often traveled with her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, who is a retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, to track meets and Olympic trials through the years. “When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of [Team USA], every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”

With this collaboration, all 626 female athletes participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will receive the full line that has been developed in breathable, premium fabrics for cooling down, recovering and sleeping.

Product includes socks, sports bras, tees, boy shorts, biker shorts and more.

To celebrate the launch, Skims tapped soccer star Alex Morgan, swimmer Haley Anderson, track and field athletes Scout Bassett and Dalilah Muhammad as well as basketball player A’ja Wilson to star in the campaign.

The limited-edition collection will also be available for purchase exclusively online at Skims.com beginning July 12.

The 2020 Summer Olympics officially kick off on July 23.