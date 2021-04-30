Jaguars’ Lawrence Inks Exclusive Memorabilia Deal With Fanatics

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the most anticipated NFL rookies in recent memory, has signed a multi-year memorabilia deal with Fanatics.

The first pick in last night’s NFL Draft, Lawrence will make his autographs and collectibles available exclusively through the company’s growing memorabilia division, Fanatics Authentic. That includes items from his time at Clemson University and moving forward with the Jaguars.

It’s the latest of a handful of early deals for the quarterback, whose pro prospects have been a hot topic since his freshman year with the Tigers. In the past few weeks, Lawrence has announced deals with Adidas, Gatorade and cryptocurrency investing app Blockfolio.

Fanatics hopes to do with memorabilia what it’s done with apparel—utilize its design speed, manufacturing capacity and major league relationships to become the dominant force in the industry, making it harder for others break into the market. Fanatics Authentic expects to do more than $200 million in sales this year, up from $10 million when it entered the business in 2012, and the company believes it could soon be a billion-dollar enterprise.

Lawrence is the second straight No. 1 overall pick that Fanatics Authentic has signed—Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is also with the company. Others on the roster include Tom Brady, Zion Williamson, Aaron Judge and Peyton Manning.

Fanatics also operates the online and in-stadium shops for both the Jaguars and Clemson, so Lawrence’s autographs and memorabilia will be available to fans through those outlets as well.